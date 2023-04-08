Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s “Word to You” posters on billboards in various places in the city center of Kastamonu were torn by unidentified persons. CHP Kastamonu Provincial Chairman Hikmet Erbilgin reacted to the tearing of the posters and said, “The posters of our presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu that we put on billboards are being torn. I invite the Kastamonu Governorship to reveal those responsible. Nothing can prevent the nation’s desire for change. We want to embrace with our nation, peace and […]

