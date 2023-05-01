Killed 53-year-old in Duisburg: son in custody – Ruhr area – news

On Friday, passers-by found the heavily bleeding woman in Duisburg’s Dellviertel, and the 53-year-old succumbed to her injuries a little later. An ambulance resuscitated the woman on the spot before she was taken to the hospital. In the afternoon she died of multiple stab wounds.

son arrested

The police began investigating where the woman was found, took samples and interviewed witnesses. The investigators quickly suspected that the crime had something to do with the victim’s immediate environment.

The woman’s 29-year-old son was arrested on Sunday. At first he had disappeared. The police had been looking for him with a public manhunt. Also because he is dependent on medicine and medical help because of an illness. On Sunday he then reported to one of his sisters, who immediately informed the investigators.

At the request of the Duisburg public prosecutor, the 29-year-old was brought before a magistrate on Monday. He ordered the man to remain in custody. He is suspected of murder. The investigations are ongoing. The man received medical treatment and is in good health.

Attacked with a stabbing weapon in the apartment?

The exact sequence of events is still unclear. According to the current status, it is assumed that the son attacked his mother in her apartment with a stabbing weapon. An autopsy revealed that she died of multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

Hundreds searched Kantpark for a murder weapon

Since it is still unclear where the murder weapon is, a hundred police officers in Duisburg searched the area of ​​the Kantpark in the city center on Sunday afternoon.