Killed in Castelfiorentino, her ex-husband committed suicide – News

Alfred Vefa was found dead. Klodiana Vefa’s ex-husband whom the carabinieri had been looking for since Thursday evening, when the woman was killed in Castelfiorentino, in the province of Florence. The man, as explained by the investigators, took his own life by shooting himself with the weapon presumably used to also kill his ex-wife.


The body was found around 6am, in the area of ​​San Casciano Val di Pesa, after a quick raid carried out by the police following a report, received around 4am, of a suspicious car parked and abandoned in an isolated area. The carabinieri who intervened then found that it was Alfred Vefa’s Golf.

