Kindergarten teacher turned into a new farmer with an annual income of 5 million, attracting the envy of netizens and never farming: Chinese toon is 90 yuan a catty, relying on dandelions to earn more

In 2011, Han Yingying, a post-85 girl from Zhangqiu, Jinan, quit her job as a preschool teacher with a budget without telling her family, and started a new farmer across borders. More than 10 years later, she sold the lotus leaf tea and dandelion from her hometown to all over the country, and planted Chinese toon buds in the greenhouse, with an annual income of more than 5 million yuan. Crossing the border, she not only succeeded, but also made a name for herself.

In the greenhouse covering an area of ​​more than one mu, there are more than 50,000 Chinese toon plants growing. Han Yingying revealed the secret. She started planting Chinese toon in October last year, and now she has picked the second crop. It can be picked until March, and it can harvest about 3,000 catties, which can be sold for up to 90 yuan per catty.

In the second half of 2016, she discovered the business opportunity of Dandelion. “Dandelion has the same origin as food and medicine. It can be used as food and medicine.” She said enthusiastically. She supplies 60% of the fresh dandelions sold on the Internet, and can sell more than 1,000 orders a day. .

Although she is a new farmer, Han Yingying has never farmed the land, and in her place, there are dandelions, Chinese toon, white lotus root, and lotus, but vegetables and food crops are not seen. Because planting these saves trouble, there is no need to take extra care of them. “I don’t know how to farm. I always find someone to manage it. Like dandelion or white lotus root, I basically don’t need to worry about it. I can just harvest it when the time comes, and the market is relatively stable.”