Listen to the audio version of the article

The plan to reduce natural gas consumption envisaged by the Ministry of Ecological Transition postpones the date of switching on the radiators by 8 days and anticipates switching off by 7 days, reduces the temperature by one degree and heating by one hour a day: three measures, according to Enea’s estimate, which would save 2.7 billion cubic meters of gas but which provide for exceptions.

The limitations foreseen for the winter 2022-2023 against expensive energy do not in fact apply to hospitals, kindergartens, swimming pools and saunas. Industrial and craft activities that have already obtained derogations from the temperature limits from the municipalities are also excluded. Buildings equipped with systems powered mainly by renewable energy are outside the energy austerity plan.

Excluded buildings: from kindergartens to saunas

The exemptions are indicated in the Mite decree which intervenes to tighten consumption, in times of particular attention by the country to gas stocks, by modifying the measures – established by the legislation – which are usually applied during the winter.

Bills, all the pros and cons of the hypothesis of a shield on defaulters

In particular, the postponement of eight days for the date of switching on the radiators and the advance of seven for switching off in addition to one less hour of daily heating does not apply to nursery schools and nurseries, hospitals, clinics and to nursing homes (including buildings used to shelter or care for minors or the elderly and to protected structures for the assistance and recovery of drug addicts and other subjects entrusted to public social services), swimming pools and saunas and offices diplomatic representations and international organizations that are not in condominium buildings. Also excluded are buildings used for industrial and artisanal activities for technological or production needs.

One degree less: the exceptions

For these categories – with the exception of kindergartens and crèches – the temperature reduction of one degree established by the plan does not apply either. “Except” also buildings used for industrial and artisanal activities for which the municipal authorities have already granted exceptions to the air temperature limits (motivated by technological or production needs or in the event that the thermal energy for air conditioning environments derives from a source that cannot be used in any other way in a convenient way).