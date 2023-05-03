Home » Know the reference prices of fuels – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

by admin
The General Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines, informed the population of the new reference prices for fuels.

These new prices will come into effect from this Tuesday to May 15, throughout the national territory.

According to the report provided by the authorities, regular gasoline and diesel will reflect a drop in their prices, on the contrary to the higher one.

Likewise, the institution reflected the external factors that continue to influence this issue so that Salvadorans can know the causes.

