News Udinese – The referee for the Scudetto match has been decided / All the previous ones

Here’s who will be the match director for the championship match that will decide the 2022/23 championship. All precedents with the two teams

Yesterday afternoon all the nominations of the championship day came out. The black and whitesthey know they will have to play a perfect match against a top level opponent like Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. In order to beat the Neapolitan club, all eleven starters will need to be in top physical condition. Udinese has no intention of being the sacrificial victim who will kick off the Scudetto party and indeed will play to win and postpone everything for at least one more day. Always focusing on the match, let’s see everything the arbitration set more assistants to the Video Assistance Referee who have been called up for tomorrow’s match.

The match director will be the referee Rosario Abisso of Palermo. Valeriani and Garzelli were selected as his assistants. The fourth man, however, is Columbus. As for the VAR we will have Duties and his assistant Paganessi. For such an important challenge, you want to rely on a top-line referee. In fact, Abisso has been in Italian football for several years and has always been talked about for better or for worse. There is no shortage of precedents with both teams. Indeed, there is also a particularity. Let’s see what it is.

All of the above — Incredible data the one that accompanies Napoli when directed by Abisso. In all the precedents recorded, the Neapolitans have never lost but not only, they have never even drawn. As a result the team Neapolitan with Abyss as race director he always managed to win the final three points. For Udinese it's a bit different, given that in all the previous matches they have collected two victories, two draws, but also seven defeats. By changing the subject quickly, don't miss all the latest on the attack. That's if bomber Beto will be there

