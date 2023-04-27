Home » “Koningsdag” in Netherlands: King with faded splendor
News

“Koningsdag” in Netherlands: King with faded splendor

by admin
“Koningsdag” in Netherlands: King with faded splendor



The Netherlands are colored orange from Groningen in the north to Maastricht in the south and decorated with balloons and flags: It’s “Koningsdag” this Thursday, the country is celebrating the 56th birthday of King Willem-Alexander.

Traditionally, this includes gigantic flea markets, street fairs and festivals – and of course the color of the Oranje family. Parties, festivals and flea markets should start in some cities at night – despite the unusual cold. The royal family will celebrate in Rotterdam.

For Willem-Alexander it is a double celebration. Because it is also his tenth anniversary of the throne. On April 30, 2013, Willem-Alexander was sworn in in Amsterdam after his mother Beatrix – now 85 years old – abdicated.

Source: dpa

Image source: imago

See also  Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX Climbs Slowly Page 1

You may also like

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

For a safer use of the bicycle from...

They present a bill on the protection and...

These are 5 drinks that hydrate and give...

Moist cheeks | Timber transporter much too heavy

Liaison between government and Tehreek-e-Insaf for negotiations

Kaleidoscope

Mayoral election in Berlin: Wegner failed in the...

Need for disambiguation

The best gift for Luis Enrique and Rosalbina

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy