“Koningsdag” in Netherlands: King with faded splendor







The Netherlands are colored orange from Groningen in the north to Maastricht in the south and decorated with balloons and flags: It’s “Koningsdag” this Thursday, the country is celebrating the 56th birthday of King Willem-Alexander.

Traditionally, this includes gigantic flea markets, street fairs and festivals – and of course the color of the Oranje family. Parties, festivals and flea markets should start in some cities at night – despite the unusual cold. The royal family will celebrate in Rotterdam.

For Willem-Alexander it is a double celebration. Because it is also his tenth anniversary of the throne. On April 30, 2013, Willem-Alexander was sworn in in Amsterdam after his mother Beatrix – now 85 years old – abdicated.

Source: dpa

Image source: imago