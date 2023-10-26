Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, October 26
Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, October 26

Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, October 26

Family doctor Lyudmila Briljova is looking for an heir

The health insurance fund has failed in two competitions to find a new doctor to replace Ljudmila Briljova, a family doctor operating in Haapsalu and Linnamäe.

The doors of the school buildings will be closed for the big alumni party in Haapsalu

In December, it will be 105 years since the beginning of providing high school education in Haapsalu, and it will be celebrated with a large gathering of alumni – but on this occasion, the alumni will not be allowed to party in the school buildings.

