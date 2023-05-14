Labor Reform will be filed next week

In Colombia, the project for a new labour reform that contains certain specifications that have been one of the focuses of the National Government, in the midst of the provisions that are maintained for the reform, the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, confirmed the following for the writing to be approved.

Next week the labor paper will be filed so that the debates begin in the Legislature that will shape the destiny of the reform project that will be presented. This was confirmed in the last hours after an event at the Inem College in the town of Kennedy.

“We have had enough meetings with the speakers in the Congress and its dynamics has begun with the different public hearings, very representative and participatory where the congressmen are preparing the presentation that will be held next week on labor reform”, announced the official.

According to the aspirations of the Ministry of Labor, it is expected that the reform will have the approval of the Legislature, however, the next debates are expected that will give a final decision regarding the provisions that will be made regarding the labor and pension that are proposed.

What is the labor reform?

There are several important changes contemplated by this new reform where some of the points to be discussed are related to aspects of the working day, including modifications regarding work on weekends and holidays, in addition there will be changes regarding night shifts in the coming months and even years.

Learn in broad strokes what are the 10 key and most relevant points that the labor reform that will be filed today takes into account.

1. Indefinite-term hiring is prioritized.

2. It recovers and differentiates the day and night shift from 6 am to 6 pm

3. Payment of 100% of the Sunday surcharge; currently, it is 75%.

4. The advance notice for the workers is restored.

5. Work on digital or delivery platforms is protected.

6. Violence and harassment in the world of work are eliminated.

7. The protection and promotion of the right to union association is strengthened.

8. The legal 8 daily hours of work are maintained.

9. Collective contracts with union organizations for the provision of services or execution of works are prohibited and those that are, will be maintained until the end of the term.

10. The agricultural wage modality is created.