Large fire in Dresden under control: fire brigade continues to extinguish embers in the laundry

The large-scale operation for the fire brigade and police in the Pieschen district will continue on Friday. After am Thursday evening A fire broke out in a laundry on Rehefelder Strasse, embers continue to be extinguished, as fire department spokesman Michael Klahre told MDR SACHSEN. However, the fire is now under control. A police officer had to seek medical treatment after complaints about breathing problems. In addition, no one was injured in the fire, the spokesman said.

Cause of fire still unclear

There is currently one more Job, where smoke continues to rise, says Klahre. However, since the roof of the building had almost completely collapsed, it was difficult to get to the scene of the fire. However, the daylight is a great help, according to the fire department spokesman. Klahre was not able to provide any information on the cause of the fire. “It will be some time before the police fire investigator can start his work,” he told MDR SACHSEN.

Fire fighting continues throughout the day

The fire brigade expects the extinguishing work to continue throughout the day. Rehefelder Straße will remain closed around the site for the time being. All motorists are asked to drive around the area, it said. The police had secured the scene extensively in the evening. According to the fire brigade, there were massive obstacles caused by onlookers, especially in the first phase of the operation.

Heavy cloud of smoke but not toxic

The firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the two fuel tanks inside the building during the night, it was said. The surrounding residential buildings and a church were not damaged either. The smoke development was significantly reduced around 11 p.m. and the odor nuisance had decreased. "Measurements by survey crews in the city area have not yielded any critical results so far," said Michael Klahre during the night. The warning to the population was lifted around midnight. This had previously been sent via the Nina-Warnapp.

A major fire in a laundry causes heavy smoke to develop.

Danger information via Warnapp Nina on Thursday evening





According to the fire brigade, the flames quickly engulfed the entire building and spread to the roof structure and neighboring parts of the building. The roof was in full fire, the roof structure had broken through, according to the fire brigade. Around 100 emergency services were at the scene of the fire late in the evening. “Many teams wear breathing apparatus and are regularly replaced,” said fire department spokesman Klahre at night.

Heavy smoke and burning smell throughout the city