President Guillermo Lasso sent a letter to the Oversight Commission in which he is notified of the start of the impeachment process against him. After the Constitutional Court issued the opinion of admissibility to the impeachment process against President Guillermo Lasso, the process returned to the National Assembly.

April 3, 2023



That institution has just over a month to resolve the accusations against the president. Lasso will be prosecuted for accusations of embezzlement, related to a contract from the public company Flopec. The procedure will fall into the hands of the Oversight Committee of the Assembly. This table must receive the evidence and the defenses, and write a report that recommends or not the impeachment of Lasso in plenary.

Although the Oversight Commission did not officially notify President Guillermo Lasso with the start of the impeachment process, he has already been notified. In an official letter sent to Inspection, the President informs that he is notified with the resolution in which that legislative committee took notice of the process. In addition, he asks to be told if the impeachment proponents have already “determined the facts” on which they will base their accusation, according to the opinion of the Constitutional Court. In the document, President Lasso also appoints Edgar Neira Orellana to intervene in the process as his defense, submit briefs, request evidence and other procedures. Finally, he asks the Commission to start the 10-day period for the performance of the evidence in the process. / Scoops ec