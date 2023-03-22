Home News Last minute… Debt fight ended bloody in Çorum: 2 detentions
Last minute… Debt fight ended bloody in Çorum: 2 detentions

Last minute… Debt fight ended bloody in Çorum: 2 detentions

The incident occurred yesterday evening in Gülabibey Mahallesi Vatan Caddesi. Savaş Ağlar allegedly argued with EY (17) and MA(17) over the debt issue. In the fight that broke out, Savaş Ağlar was shot with a rifle and seriously injured. Ağlar, who took shelter in a workplace and asked for help, was taken to the Hitit University Erol Olçok Training and Research Hospital by the medical teams. Battle Nets, operated. […]

