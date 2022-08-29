On August 29, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The following is a summary of the key points of the conference:

From 0:00 to 21:00 on the 29th, Xinjiang added 14 local confirmed cases and 36 local asymptomatic infections

It was notified at the meeting that from 0:00 to 21:00 on August 29, there were 14 new local confirmed cases in Xinjiang. 36 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added. 7 new local confirmed cases were cured and discharged; 70 new local asymptomatic infections were released from isolation and medical observation.

As of 21:00 on August 29, there were 53 local confirmed cases in the autonomous region and 1,930 local asymptomatic infections. At present, the epidemic situation in the whole region is stable. As of 24:00 on the 28th, the number of new positive infections has declined for 8 consecutive days.

Urumqi: Affected by the epidemic, those who cannot repay their loans on time can apply to adjust the repayment plan

Liu Qian, Deputy Secretary-General of the Urumqi Municipal People’s Government, introduced the answer to the problem that citizens reported that loans affected by the epidemic could not be repaid on time.

In accordance with relevant policies and regulations, for those who are hospitalized or quarantined due to infection with COVID-19, quarantined and observed due to the epidemic, or who have lost their source of income, financial institutions will flexibly adopt reasonable delays in repayment time, extension Adjust the repayment plan by means of loan term, deferred repayment, etc. The trapped people can apply to the banking institution. For those who meet the policy requirements, the banking institution will take measures such as deferring repayment and adjusting the repayment plan, so as to realize the fast review and fast processing, and delay the repayment as long as possible, so as to relieve the repayment pressure of the trapped people. . At the same time, actively guide banking institutions to implement the relevant regulations that overdue loans affected by the epidemic may not be reported as overdue records, and strengthen personal credit protection protection.

386,600 primary and secondary school students in Urumqi completed online registration for autumn semester

According to the meeting, on August 29, schools in the medium and high risk areas of Urumqi and some areas affected by the epidemic have started online teaching for the new semester, and some schools that meet the safety requirements for epidemic prevention are preparing to start offline teaching. 386,600 primary and secondary school students in Urumqi completed the registration work for the autumn semester online today. Some primary and secondary schools in low-risk areas and non-epidemic risk areas will start school today and tomorrow.

This year’s “Young to Primary”, that is, the enrollment and registration of the beginning grades of primary schools, adopts the method of “combining online and offline, and online-based”, and will be implemented in batches from September 1.