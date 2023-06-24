Home » Laura Sarabia case: The Attorney General’s Office orders an inspection in the Dapre
Laura Sarabia case: The Attorney General’s Office orders an inspection in the Dapre

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation announced that the order is being prepared for the investigations to be carried out in the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic, Daprethis in order to collect key documents that would be sought in the midst of the investigations against Laura Sarabia.

The works of investigation at Dapre are scheduled for next Monday, June 26where the entity’s staff will begin the processing of documents that would be key in the polygraph case in which the former nanny of Sarabia’s son is involved.

It should be remembered that in the midst of the growing rumors and the complaint made by Semana magazine in the framework of the case of Laura Sarabia and the ‘shocks’ in the high government, the former chief of staff broke the silence, denied that the very high sum of money that is rumored and denounced that both she and her family are being victims of threats and intimidation throughout this episode.

“Faced with the recent publications of Semana Magazine, let me clarify that never in my life have I received, in any capacity or by any person, such an amount of money. I have never seen a number even close. It is increasingly evident that these kinds of statements, beyond damaging my name, have the purpose of attacking the honorability of the President of the Republic Gustavo Petro and the confidence in the National Government”, stated Sarabia.

Sarabia’s response is based on some versions that indicate that the real amount of money stolen from her house amounts to 300 billion pesos that would not be her property but President Gustavo Petro.

Likewise, in the response that Sarabia published on her social networks, she pointed out that in the face of the hate messages of which she has been a victim, she has filed the respective complaints with the respective agencies.

