The Neiva Mobility Secretariat pointed out that there are two lines of investigation in the accident that left the young Laura Sofía Parra brain dead.

As a criminal process for personal injuries of which the Prosecutor’s Office is in charge, the investigation is being carried out into the accident that has between life and death the young university student Laura Sofía Parra.

Also, according to the Secretary of Mobility of Neiva, Luisa Fernanda Robles, they are investigating the possible causes for which the driver “had not been careful.”

They assured that the video that circulates on social networks is a key piece for the investigation, since once the facts were presented, the group was not at the scene.

The accident

It is worth mentioning that this unfortunate traffic accident occurred in Carrera 7 with Calle 4, when the young Laura Sofía, in the company of two friends, took the service of a bus from the company Autobuses Placa VXI091 to go to the university, the last Friday March 24th. The driver started with the door open, causing Laura Sofía to fall into the street, leaving her brain dead.