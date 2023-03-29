Home News Allama Dr. Mustafa Benhamzah: Tarawih prayer and qiyaam in Ramadan… and how the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, desired it VIDEO
News

Allama Dr. Mustafa Benhamzah: Tarawih prayer and qiyaam in Ramadan… and how the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, desired it VIDEO

by admin
Allama Dr. Mustafa Benhamzah: Tarawih prayer and qiyaam in Ramadan… and how the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, desired it VIDEO

The team of the electronic newspaper and Jeddah City

Oujda City is an electronic newspaper founded in July 2004
Publishing Director: Al-Hussain Qaddouri
Editor-in-Chief: Amina Ben Zakry
Technical Department: Kadouri Aladdin
Photography Department: Muhammad Effendi – by Khashibi Jawad
Editorial board: Mohamed Sherky, Omar Heimry, Zayed El-Tayeb, Mohamed Duraihem, Qadouri Al-Khudair, Mohamed Shahlal, Zariba Azouz, Abdel-Qader Badawi

Address: Al-Aqsa Street No. 8 bis, Al-Quds District, Jeddah
Phone: 0666776258
Email: [email protected]

See also  Animation丨Let's go!Feel the Winter Olympics Culture Experience the Winter Olympics Project-News Center-Northern Net

You may also like

Kidney stab after alleged rape: Two years partly...

Dr. Abdel Karim Mohieldin writes: When and when...

And now? FIFA’s decision on the organization of...

Around 1,000 days red-green: Hamburg’s Greens self-confident |...

A Dutch man caught in a lawsuit after...

The complaint for which EL TIEMPO fired the...

Child Marriage Law Needs Revision | Germany |...

On the eve of Qingming Festival, more than...

Denmark: Item recovered from Nord Stream line –...

The death of the Moroccan plastic artist, Mohamed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy