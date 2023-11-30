League Against Cancer Sectional Cesar invites the Vallenato community to join the Radiatón 2023

The League Against Cancer, Cesar Section, in compliance with its missionary actions that benefit cancer patients from the most vulnerable populations in the department, will once again be carrying out the Radiothon called ‘Put your hand on your heart’, solidarity event that annually seeks to raise awareness in the community with the support of resources for those affected by the disease, in addition to holding different days of prevention, early detection and timely treatment of the pathology.

The social action developed by the Cesar Section is focused on providing help to the community that suffers from the disease in its different manifestations, both in the urban and rural sectors, thus maintaining a spirit of solidarity among citizens.

The Radiotón is an event that for more than 40 For years it has been a way to promote the solidarity service of the Caesarense population, allowing people diagnosed with any type of cancer to have access to the different medical processes that allow them to overcome this aggressive disease, which causes 33 thousand deaths each year in the country.

The reception of donations has been open since the past 13 October and will be enabled until 20 December, so that all people interested in contributing to this noble cause can make their contributions through the following savings accounts: Davivienda No. 256000199974, Bancolombia N° 52305503515. You can also deposit your donation in the ballot box that is installed in the Los Mayales shopping center or by approaching the headquarters of the League Against Cancer, located at Carrera 19 No. 16-191 Las Delicias neighborhood in Valledupar.

FREE EXAM DAY

This Saturday, December 2, Aprehsi Group will take the Pink Mobile Unit to the Villa Miriam neighborhood of Valledupar, where women in the sector will be able to have a free mammogram. The event seeks to allow early access to cancer diagnosis and prevention in the community.

“What we want is for you to attend and take this exam. Remember that it is important to detect this terrible disease in time to be able to act quickly. It is a procedure that does not take long and we will be fully willing to help with anything you need.”said Iván Andrade Taborda, health risk management coordinator.

The event will take place in block 22, house 18, in the Villa Miriam neighborhood, from 8 am to 2 pm. The only requirement for women interested in attending the event is that they must bring a copy of their ID.

“We invite women who live in Valledupar to come to the Villa Miriam neighborhood. We will be waiting for you there”concluded the specialist.

Aprehsi Group is a Vallenato company that today has a national presence with headquarters in Bogotá, Medellín, Antioquia, Riohacha, Aguachica and Valledupar, among other cities.

THE FIGHT CONTINUES

It should be noted that due to the celebration of the ‘pink month’, since October the Colombian League against Cancer and its 32 sections in the country have been carrying out preventive campaigns, also commemorating World Breast Cancer Day, which is celebrated every February 4. .

For its part, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in the Americas announced that cancer is the second cause of death, followed by cardiovascular diseases, highlighting that 4 million people in 2020 were detected by some type of cancer. where 57% of deaths occurred due to new diseases, while 47% of deaths occur in people 69 years old, and even younger.

POR JUSTIN VARELA