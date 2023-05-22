Learn to speak English from newspapers or from movies?

We were three untouchables sitting in a smoky room, isolated from the rest of the world, smoking.

When you go abroad, you realize that your country is a paradise, wherever you can do this action calmly when asked, there are many restricted areas, so offer a hundred and fifty for tea and make a serious appearance. Let’s start.

I had a transit flight and the onward flight was six hours later.

Now with my heavy bag slung over my shoulder, I was roaming the long airport, looking for the gate from where the flight was to depart. After reaching the gate, the next mission was to find the nearest smoking lounge so that I could park myself and my bag there.

Although not much of a lethal smoker, I love the smoking lounge because there is a certain kind of brotherhood to be found there.

Just like traveling by train and once you get a berth, note that the passenger in the next berth can be your good neighbor in two or three hours. The same is the case here.

If you’re stepping into a smoking lounge at a time when there’s a rush of incoming flights, it’s possible you’ll get a spot as soon as you put your foot in the door. After smoking, throw the smoke into the lounge and take the next breath out of the door and into the open air.

Rush or not, one thing is certain. At busy airports around the world, you will never find a place to sit as you walk into the lounge.

The first time you open the door, you will be greeted by a strong smoky atmosphere. You would think that smoking or not smoking is the same here. Then you will position yourself with bags etc. nearby, close to the ashtray, now you will be standing and you will see someone far or near on your radar, like just getting up from the seat. You will park somewhere near it and after five to ten smoky minutes you will be successfully parked with your luggage.

While walking with the load on my shoulder, I was about to stop when I saw a lounge board. Entered the elevator and stood leaning. There were two people there before me. One white and one African. Now the blonde was in full swing with his customary alienation. Where he was leaning was the door that opened two stories up. Understand that he entered from the right, but when he went up, the left door would open and when it opened, Gora Sahib would be on the ground. So the African said to him in his Arabic English accent that where you are standing is the door. The blond pulled away but instead of saying a smile or a thank you, said ‘Yes, I know.’

Barbara, Hani Karrar and the author in the last round of chance meeting (Independent Urdu)

When the elevator opened, I and Afrika Sahib entered the lounge together and stood in a corner as usual. Instead of asking the name etc., the people directly started discussing the ‘Rawant’ of this white man.

What happened now that three stool-like seats became vacant at a short distance, we both occupied them and the conversation had turned to the ‘delicacy’ of ‘non-smokers’, what kind of people are they, there was no patience left. in the world!

At the same time, one Afifah wearing black tight leather jeans entered the lounge and sat straight on the third seat.

He asked for a lighter, lit a cigarette, now both of us, that is, me and that African friend, had become gentlemen, doubts, complaints all closed, tomorrow is over!

After a while of silence, the woman introduced herself, she was Barbara and was returning from Iraq to her home country of Poland. My friends who were with me were Hani Karars and were returning to Sudan, their home country, after a high-profile meeting. He was the CEO of a telecom company.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

So now the three of us who were sitting here had nothing in common except the demand for time pass and the ability to speak English in our own accent.

The three of us had four hours before our next trip and a world of our own to introduce. Half an hour later we had already completed the introductory phase, including the ‘Ghazal al-Sahra’ tattoo on Barbara’s arm and her background.

Now, on Hani’s ‘on da house’ invitation, our triangle had shifted to a bar on the lower floor, where ‘fruit juice’ was available along with other accessories.

These four hours flew by very quickly, like commuters on a train berth, our entire chatter revolved around Sudanese, Pakistani and Polish family values ​​or telling each other proud type incidents from our respective lives.

After leaving there, we all exchanged social media profiles, invited each other to come to our respective countries with complete sincerity, and after sharing the same postal address as the passengers of the train, Alhamdulillah, we still know each other till today. Didn’t get the news.

At that time, I think that the reason for every such encounter was only one, the English language!

I was a child of Urdu medium, still many English accents slip through my head, but thanks to Sir Ahmed Nadeem, passing time and the internet, if it wasn’t for these three kind men, I might not have embarked on this journey. A small experience of which has been presented to you.

It’s a very personal thing, but maybe it will work for some of you. I have learned to speak English only by watching English movies and dramas, they were old sayings to install an English newspaper, drink it from A to Y, no!

In free time if you don’t feel like reading books or newspapers, then just put on your favorite English movie or series on Netflix etc., turn on the subtitles and start binge watching. Watch for three to four months and then send a thank you message to the fakir.

It will happen, the test is a condition!