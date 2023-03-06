news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 06 – A school day dedicated to education in legality and respect for people.



Protagonists, the students of the “Esposito Ferraioli” Hotel Institute of Naples led by the principal Rita Pagano who this morning met, in the institute headquarters, Don Maurizio Patriciello, the anticamorra parish priest for years protagonist of the battles against pollution and crime in the “Land of fires”.



Several issues addressed, starting with the memory of Giuseppe Di Matteo who at the age of only 12, on January 11, 1996, was strangled and then dissolved in acid by the mafia. And it is precisely for little Di Matteo that the parish priest is working hard to have a street named after him.



Don Patriciello urged the students to reflect on the issues of legality, urging them to be aware protagonists of their present and, therefore, of their future.



The hotel institute that bears the name of Antonio Esposito Ferraioli, a trade unionist who gave his life not to bow to the abuses of the Camorra, gave the parish priest a candle, a symbol of light and hope for him and for the young people he met. “A candle – said the headteacher Rita Pagano – which dissipates the shadows of that cowardly threat of about a year ago, which does not seem to have frightened a man of faith and courage and which gives us all the duty to defend and listen to a man capable of loving his neighbor, against the hatred of the mafia”. (HANDLE).

