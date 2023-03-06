Brazilian superstar Neymar is out for the rest of the season. The offensive man had to undergo ligament surgery in his right ankle and was therefore out for three to four months, his Paris St. Germain club announced on Monday.

IMAGO/Just Pictures/Eurasia Sport Images



Neymar has been suffering from stability problems in the affected ankle for several years. As a result of a sprain suffered on February 19, several experts recommended surgery to repair the damaged ligaments, PSG said in a statement. The operation will take place in Doha.

Neymar has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists for the leaders in the French league this season. Without the 31-year-old, Paris will have to catch up 1-0 away against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.