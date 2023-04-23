“Lejos, aquí”, the film that shows the purity of Ibagué

Two references of Colombian cinema, Angélica Blandón and Alejandro Aguilar, return to the seventh art. The two produce their first movie after being partners in many projects, now they are leading their own journey.

Actor Alejandro Aguilar and his team decided to shoot the film in the city of Ibagué, his hometown. On their trip they will visit emblematic places in the departments of Tolima and Huila. They will pay tribute to the victims of the avalanche in the municipality of Armero.

After visiting “The Bridge of Life” with its director Sofía Osorio and the work team, they decided to make visible the sad situation of the bridge in their city. People continually end their lives in this place and we cannot naturalize death. Also another place to be a location will be the desert of La Tatacoa in the municipality of Villavieja.

Synopsis

Adrián and Emma, ​​divorced, lost Malena, their only daughter in common, a year ago after a ruinous illness. With a detailed journal written by Malena as their guide, Adrián and Emma embark on a sensitive and exciting journey of rediscovery. A road trip, whose final destination is the Tatacoa Desert. Together, Adrián and Emma set out with more uncertainty than certainty, they must live together for a day, adjusting to the distance that a car implies. Having the generosity of sharing the videos and voice notes sent by Malena, as clues to resignify them.

Finding a way to continue with their lives. It is a story about family, friendship and redemption, to the point of turning the end of death into the beginning of a new life.

Among the cast is Emma, ​​a lawyer who she feels behind in her professional career, she assumes that it is too late to start competing for a position, that is why she decided to move and restart her life.

Character played by Angélica Blandón, associate producer. Renowned Colombian film, television and theater actress. She has been the protagonist of the films: “Paradise Travel”, “180 Seconds”, “Fragments of Love”, “Destinations”, among many others.

Start a conversation with that collective imagination about roles and stereotypes, about women and their ways of Maternity, about humanity and the decisions we make. About life, the couple and family forms.

“Emma is a new artistic challenge in my career because it focuses on situations of modern life” shared.

There is also Adrian a designer, full-time teacher, accurate counselor for his students. More friend than father for Malena, they lived together. He has remained single, jumping from relationship to relationship.

Character played by Alejandro Aguilar, co-producer of the film. He has a prolific career in film, theater and television. He has been the protagonist of the films: “El páramo”, “180 Segundos”, “Siempreviva”, “Amalia”, “Silencio en el paraíso”, “La frontera”, among many others.

While Ana Sofía Osorio, director, screenwriter, producer, trainer and activist for parity. She has extensive experience in fiction feature films in “Amalia” (2019) and “Sin Palabras” (2012).

“Cinema is always political, it is always philosophical. That is why the most important thing for me as a director is to revitalize classic forms with modern perspectives, with views from women, from feminism”Osorio says.

It also has the participation of Ana Karina Soto, producer of the works “Casting”, “The Pied Pipers”, “Lives on the Edge”, “Waiting Room”, “Strange Animals”, “Of Psychopaths and Other Men”, ” Discreet Bestialities” and “The Penguin Club”. Some of these works have participated in national festivals and international seasons in: Germany, Poland and the United States. Nomination for Best Latin ACE Awards Production with the play “Los Pied Pipers”, in New York.