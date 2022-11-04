Home News Letizia Moratti with the red hammer and sickle printed on the forehead: this is how the League attacks the former ally on Twitter
News

Letizia Moratti with the red hammer and sickle printed on the forehead: this is how the League attacks the former ally on Twitter

by admin
Letizia Moratti with the red hammer and sickle printed on the forehead: this is how the League attacks the former ally on Twitter

If you leave me I’ll attack you. Not even 48 hours have passed since Letizia Moratti resigned as councilor for Welfare and vice president of Lombardy, leaving behind her her historic adhesion to the center right, that her former fellow travelers have begun to target her . The most furious, perhaps because they are the ones who risk the most from Moratti’s farewell, are the Northern League.

This morning the attack started directly from the official Lega-Salvini premier Twitter account and concerns the participation of the former mayor of Milan in the pro-Ukraine demonstration called for tomorrow in Milan by Carlo Calenda. Demonstration to which exponents of Italia Viva and the Democratic Party are also expected. «Did Letizia Moratti choose to turn left and not deal with the Lombards for political distractions? – reads the message posted on social media -. Good. Bye bye ».

But perhaps more than words, the image that accompanies them strikes: Letizia Moratti’s face with a red hammer and sickle printed like a tattoo on her forehead. The paraphrase is instead entrusted to a statement issued to Ansa by Fabrizio Cecchetti, deputy and regional coordinator of the League: “We are not surprised to know that tomorrow Letizia Moratti in the square with Renzi and the Democratic Party: this is her consistency after twenty years of minister, mayor of Milan and regional councilor with the center-right! ». He then adds: “We are pleased that Moratti has taken the path of her: we as center-right in the Lombardy Region continue to work with commitment for the citizens and the Lombard territory”.

See also  Bless your life and be willing to sacrifice - remember the "most beautiful doctor" in 2022_News Center_Xiamen Net

You may also like

Ivrea, Cosmo intervenes on the theme of raves...

Lucky 10elotto contest, won prizes for 950 thousand...

Flying Dreams | “Space Power Station” allows China’s...

In Italy, over 9,000 migrants disembarked from the...

The neighbor is unable to contact him and...

Limana: municipal offices closed due to expensive bills

Mattarella: peace value to be preserved, Armed Forces...

German Chancellor Scholz visits China, says ‘opposes decoupling’,...

Black Friday for traffic in Ivrea

Mattarella at the Altare della Patria for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy