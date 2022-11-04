If you leave me I’ll attack you. Not even 48 hours have passed since Letizia Moratti resigned as councilor for Welfare and vice president of Lombardy, leaving behind her her historic adhesion to the center right, that her former fellow travelers have begun to target her . The most furious, perhaps because they are the ones who risk the most from Moratti’s farewell, are the Northern League.

This morning the attack started directly from the official Lega-Salvini premier Twitter account and concerns the participation of the former mayor of Milan in the pro-Ukraine demonstration called for tomorrow in Milan by Carlo Calenda. Demonstration to which exponents of Italia Viva and the Democratic Party are also expected. «Did Letizia Moratti choose to turn left and not deal with the Lombards for political distractions? – reads the message posted on social media -. Good. Bye bye ».

But perhaps more than words, the image that accompanies them strikes: Letizia Moratti’s face with a red hammer and sickle printed like a tattoo on her forehead. The paraphrase is instead entrusted to a statement issued to Ansa by Fabrizio Cecchetti, deputy and regional coordinator of the League: “We are not surprised to know that tomorrow Letizia Moratti in the square with Renzi and the Democratic Party: this is her consistency after twenty years of minister, mayor of Milan and regional councilor with the center-right! ». He then adds: “We are pleased that Moratti has taken the path of her: we as center-right in the Lombardy Region continue to work with commitment for the citizens and the Lombard territory”.