On March 10, 2023, Li Hongzhong and others became vice-chairmen of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the relevant personnel raised their fists to take an oath.

[The Epoch Times, March 10, 2023]On March 10, Li Hongzhong was elected vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China. There was one vote against him, with one abstention. Li Hongzhong had frequent scandals before and was once accused of being a “political chameleon”.

On the 10th, the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that Li Hongzhong, Wang Dongming, Xiao Jie, Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Wu Weihua, Tie Ning, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei, Luosang Jiangcun, Xue Kelaiti. 14 members of Zucker were elected as the vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress, and Liu Qi was elected as the secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress.

It is worth noting that among the 15 people, only Li Hongzhong received 2,950 votes in favor, 1 vote against, and 1 abstention.

Li Hongzhong, 66 years old, is a native of Changle, Shandong. He is an alternate member of the 16th and 17th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, a member of the 18th and 19th Central Committee, and a member of the 19th Central Political Bureau. He started his career as a secretary, and successively served as the first and second in command in Guangdong Province, Hubei Province, and Tianjin City. In 2017, he was appointed as a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee. On December 8, 2022, he will no longer serve as Tianjin Municipal Party Committee Secretary.

Li Hongzhong is well-known to the outside world because of his behavior during the 2010 National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Li Hongzhong, then governor of Hubei Province, threatened a female reporter at the press conference of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, made a gaffe, and took away the female reporter’s recording pen.

Li Hongzhong is also famous for “flattering horses and expressing loyalty”.

At the beginning of 2016, Li Hongzhong, then secretary of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee, was among the first batch of local princes in the officialdom of the Communist Party of China to call out “Xi core” at the provincial standing committee. On September 13, 2016, Li Hongzhong became the secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee. In his speech at the meeting that day, he mentioned Xi Jinping at least 11 times, and first expressed his “absolute loyalty” to the Xi authority. In October of the same year, at the working meeting of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, Li Hongzhong emphasized “loyalty” again, and made a statement that “loyalty is not absolute, but it is absolutely not loyal”. He was ridiculed by the outside world as “the most loyal minister in the world“.

In November 2021, Tianjin officials of the Communist Party of China learned at the seminar that Peng Liyuan, wife of Xi Jinping, sent a congratulatory letter to the inauguration ceremony of the Tianjin Juilliard School campus. This move was accused of being flattering by Li Hongzhong.

In October 2016, the Hong Kong media “Sing Pao” published an article “”Absolute Loyalty” Must Be Consistent with Words and Deeds” Li Hongzhong “Personated” Loyalty”, severely criticizing Li Hongzhong as a “political chameleon” who will change himself according to people, times and places Political position, is a typical speculator.

Current affairs commentator Xia Xiaoqiang once analyzed that Li Hongzhong’s Jiang faction background can be seen from his official experience. Li was once cared for and promoted by Huang Liman, Jiang Zemin’s concubine, and he followed Bo Xilai to “sing fame” in Hubei. Later, Bo stepped down because of the exposure of the coup. In April 2012, Li Hongzhong personally accompanied Zhou Yongkang to Yichang, Wuhan and other places for “investigation”. However, after Zhou Yongkang was sacked, Li Hongzhong continued to show his loyalty to Xi Jinping, becoming a typical traitorous example of Jiang faction officials after Xi Jinping took office.

