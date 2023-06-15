Li Xi Visits and Meets with General Secretary of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President Thongloun- Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 15, entrusted by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visited and met with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President Thongloun in Kunming on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yao Dawei



Xinhua News Agency, Kunming, June 15th (Reporter Licensing, Zhao Peiran) On June 15th, entrusted by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visited and met with Laos in Kunming on behalf of the CPC Central Committee General Secretary of the Central Committee of the People’s Revolutionary Party and President Thongloun.

Li Xi conveyed the cordial greetings from General Secretary Xi Jinping and his wife Professor Peng Liyuan to General Secretary Thongloun and his wife Nali. Li Xi said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance and promotion of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, China-Laos relations have developed at a high level. China is willing to work with Laos to implement the important consensus reached by General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Thongloun Thongloun, deepen exchanges and mutual learning in state governance, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the field of anti-corruption, and promote continuous new development of the two parties and countries.

Thongloun asked Li Xi to convey his best wishes to General Secretary Xi Jinping and Professor Peng Liyuan, expressing his willingness to work with China to firmly promote the building of a community with a shared future between Laos and China. I wish the Chinese people greater and renewed achievements under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.