Hurricane, five hours critical

Karachi: The process of hurricane hitting the coast of Pakistan has started. In the next five hours, the entire section of Buparjoy will hit the coastline.

Pakistan Navy’s Joint Naval Information and Support Center has released the latest situation, according to which Cyclone Biparjoy has started to hit the coastline.

The initial part of the cyclone hit the coast of Saurashtra and Kuch (Jukhao Port), the eye or center of Cyclone Bipar Joy is 50 km away. may be affected.

Light rain is continuing in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and other areas where the security forces of Pakistan Army are present in the areas to deal with any untoward situation while the residents have been shifted to safe places.