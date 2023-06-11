Home » Lightning strikes near a house and starts a fire [notiziediprato.it]
Lightning strikes near a house and starts a fire [notiziediprato.it]

Lightning strikes near a house and starts a fire [notiziediprato.it]

11.06.2023 h 11:32

Lightning strikes near a house and starts a fire

It happened yesterday afternoon in Montepiano while a storm was underway. The flames broke out in the garage adjacent to the house. On site the firefighters of the Vaiano detachment

It could have been lightning, on the afternoon of yesterday 10 June, that caused the fire in a garage adjacent to a house in Montepiano, in the municipality of Vernio. It happened around 16 and the firefighters of the Prato command intervened on the spot, starting from the Vaiano detachment. The rescuers arrived at the scene with two vehicles, after making sure that the fire was extinguished, they proceeded with an electric fan to secure the premises affected by the event completely invaded by smoke. The probable cause of the fire, according to what was ascertained by the firefighters, would be lightning that fell near the house during the storm that was underway in the area at that time. No injuries or further damage are reported.

11.06.2023 h 11:33


