Live ‘stolen’ shots of Bob Dylan on display in Milan – Lombardia

(ANSA) – MILAN, 26 APR – He’s not a professional, he doesn’t show any passes around his neck, he doesn’t require accreditation, but he has immortalized Bob Dylan for over thirty years on stages all over the world in hundreds of shots, dividing the camera in pieces, hiding it – sometimes even in his underwear – blending into the crowd, gaining the front rows and snapping. The result is a collection from which derives the exhibition ‘Stolen Moments’, which opens tomorrow at the Antonio Colombo Arte Contemporanea gallery in Milan.



The author of the precious collection of photographic portraits of the rock minstrel is Paolo Brillo (Bolzano, 1961), who in 1984 was 23 years old and had not yet undertaken the profession of accountant, but was at the Arena di Verona to listen and see live for the first time Bob Dylan, at the time of the release of Infidels. Since then he has never stopped photographing Dylan, following him from concert to concert during the titanic feat of the Never Ending Tour.



Brillo has published testimony of this titanic, obsessive work in the illustrated volume ‘No Such Thing As Forever’, a selection of 250 photos in thirty years of concerts, from 1989 to 2019, published by Red Planet Books. In the first Dylan is not even fifty years old, with very thick brown hair, in the last one taken in Hyde Park in London he is an elderly man, wrinkled and, an extraordinary fact for him, even hints at a half smile.



On display at the Galleria Antonio Colombo in Milan alongside 25 "Dylan's greatest hits" a selection of other rock icons, always photographed with the same principle of the stolen shot: Keith Richards and Neil Young, Leonard Cohen and Patti Smith, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck.


