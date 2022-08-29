Home News Livinallongo, mushroom girl gets injured in the woods and they take her to the hospital
News

Livinallongo, mushroom girl gets injured in the woods and they take her to the hospital

by admin
Livinallongo, mushroom girl gets injured in the woods and they take her to the hospital

Gigi Sosso

29 August 2022

LIVINALLONGO. Fungaiola slips and the injury to a foot prevents her from continuing. A 50-year-old from Livinallongo del Col di Lana was in the woods of Col de Teba, near Andraz, when she suffered a severe trauma to an ankle due to a bad slip. The woman had tried to get off on her own, but at some point she had been forced to stop because of the pain. Immediately reached by her husband, her foot was blocked as soon as the rescuers arrived to her injured person. She was loaded onto the station pick-up, and then she was accompanied to the appointment with the ambulance headed for the hospital in Agordo.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Fujian: High temperature allowances for 5 consecutive months shall not be used as heatstroke prevention and cooling beverages to be used as credit | Fujian_Sina News

You may also like

Wonderful pen produces flowers “Feng” Hua Zhengmao |...

The epidemic situation in Hainan maintains a downward...

From the League to Action, the parties in...

La Cucina di Crema, where tradition meets the...

All were found by nucleic acid testing during...

Sardinia, fish in a protected area and disclose...

The theme of environmental services first appeared in...

Brawl and bottle throwing after Monza-Udinese, three Friulian...

Taste the canal culture to create a cultural...

Flavescence on the vineyards, Treviso the most affected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy