LIVINALLONGO. Fungaiola slips and the injury to a foot prevents her from continuing. A 50-year-old from Livinallongo del Col di Lana was in the woods of Col de Teba, near Andraz, when she suffered a severe trauma to an ankle due to a bad slip. The woman had tried to get off on her own, but at some point she had been forced to stop because of the pain. Immediately reached by her husband, her foot was blocked as soon as the rescuers arrived to her injured person. She was loaded onto the station pick-up, and then she was accompanied to the appointment with the ambulance headed for the hospital in Agordo.

