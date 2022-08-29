Allegri’s men play a good first half but do not close the game In the second half the Giallorossi are back on track. Applause for the former Dybala

torino

If he says so, you just have to believe it. «We had an ass of the Madonna», smiles Josè Mourinho after having tore a draw in the comeback at the Stadium which after the first 45 minutes was part of the order of impossible things.

Because Roma had not literally entered the game, stunned by Vlahovic’s beautiful free-kick after 76 seconds, leaving space and opportunities for a toned, compact and brilliant Juventus. The exact opposite of the obscene first half in Genoa, but all this was not enough for the Bianconeri to win a victory that would have been deserved. Bad signal when the dominating matches do not close (the doubling of Locatelli in the 25th minute canceled by the Var is not enough to justify) and you even risk losing them due to free distractions in the final.

Allegri’s Juve is progressing slowly and with an identity yet to be defined, even if the start is better than last season (5 points after 3 games: +4 compared to a year ago). This, however, cannot console the Bianconeri. «We are angry for the goal taken – says the Juventus coach – and for the lack of victory. We are only in the third of the championship and we are not in crisis because we drew with Sampdoria: the criticisms give us strength and structure us to win again ».

It seems to hear Mourinho and his famous “noise of the enemies”, but the truth is that Juve is still too open a construction site: the problems to be solved are not lacking, starting from the injuries that have crippled the project, and the good will of the players (Milik also debuted) enough to a certain extent. The signing of Paredes can help the midfield to regain order and logic, as well as a different quality rate (Locatelli struggles too much in front of the defense), but now we need a qualitative leap as well as a series of victories to have the right confidence. “Let’s not confuse the beautiful with the effective and on Wednesday against Spezia we have to win”, summarizes Allegri.

Juve, under the eyes of coach Mancini, for almost 70 minutes controlled the game without problems with his variable 4-3-3 and already anticipated a “Special” victory after the magic of Dusan Vlahovic’s Baggio. And instead the long sleep of the Juventus defense on a corner kick cut the legs of the hosts halfway through the second half, giving Abraham the best opportunity to break free and avoid defeat to the former leaders.

It is the first goal conceded in the league and already last season Juve wasted advantage situations for trivial defensive errors. Allegri will have the opportunity to reflect, but also to cultivate the positive signs that emerged yesterday. Against Roma we saw a new Rabiot and when he came out he changed the game for the worse (“He had cramps: he feared the whistles of the fans and paid for the market rumors”, says Allegri), while the young Miretti gave the right answers and an increasingly important space is carving out. They are small glimmers, but the road to return to being Juve is still long. –