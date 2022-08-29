A passenger ferry with 300 people on board is in flames near the Swedish coast, off Gotska Sandön. He had left Nynäshamn and was headed for Visby. This was reported by the Stockholm authorities. According to initial information, the stake could have started from a car tire. the report to the authorities arrived just before 1pm. And a huge evacuation operation started. Ships and helicopters are working with the coast guard and the Sea Rescue Society to get passengers off. A bridge has been prepared for the helicopters.