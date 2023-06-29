LONATO operates great innovations, to the delight of its customers – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Togolese National Lottery (LONATO) improves its services with the optimization of its offers. From July 1, 2023, major innovations will be observed in the services. The information was brought to media professionals on June 29.

Innovations are announced in the gaming environment with the change of production servers, the installation of new terminals (machines) of games and the increase in the number of points of sale throughout the territory.

The servers, newly acquired, we are informed, are of the latest generation. “They will allow us to have very fast data processing, to install new fairly modern terminals and to be able to gradually set up up to 5,000 gaming terminals over the next 5 years”, comments the Managing Director of the LONATO, Georges Essowè Barcola.

Indeed, these machines (TS10) have a connection modem of 4 G, 3 G, 2 G and a GPS. The terminals work with a touch screen and easy to handle and can have two SIM cards. Thus, the problem of connection interruption on a network is resolved. “The machines work with an integrated battery which has a capacity of 24 hours. It is therefore over the problems of stopping sales following a load shedding”, reassures LONATO.

The other innovation is that from next July 1, the number of draws will increase from 4 to 12 per week, at the rate of two draws per day. They will be at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Also, contrary to what is currently done, the draws will be made 5 minutes after the close of sales instead of 3 to 4 hours after the end of the stakes. “The sales will be closed and the following 5 minutes, the draw will be made. Thus, punters can bet up to 5 minutes before the draw,” says LONATO. A measure that will put an end to the bad faith of certain collectors, in particular “the submarines” who, according to the structure, continue to offer games to bettors during the long break preceding the draw and disappear when these customers win.

The minimum bet now goes from 300 FCFA to 100 FCFA per ticket and the possibility of betting on 10 grids per ticket. For bet types, in addition to Nap, Perm and Bankers, LONATO now offers its customers a new type of bet: Turbo. The Turbo, we inform, is only played on the NAP2. In fact, the bettor chooses two numbers and in addition, he chooses to bet on their positions in the draw: 2; 3; 4 first numbers drawn. The order of the balls drawn does not matter.

Indeed, we distinguish: “Turbo 2”, “Turbo 3” and “Turbo 4”. In the first case, the customer bets that his two numbers will be the first two. For the next, he bets that his two numbers will be part of the first three numbers drawn and for the last, the customer bets that his two numbers will be part of the first four numbers drawn. “The bet is a winner regardless of the order of appearance of the 2 numbers chosen, only their position is important”, explains the company, which specifies that: “the turbo allows you to win up to 10 times more than with a NAP 2 (or Two sure) classic”.

Regarding the payment of winnings, bettors will be able to make their winnings of less than 500,000 FCFA, in all points of sale throughout the territory regardless of the place of validation of the tickets. However, for winnings greater than 500,000 FCFA, bettors will be invited to go to a LONATO agency or to the General Management.

Atha Assan

