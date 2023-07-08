Long live love! Luis Díaz proposed to Geraldine Ponche

During his vacations in Barranquilla, Atlántico, Guajiro soccer player Luis Díaz proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his children, Geraldine Ponce in the middle of a birthday party with balloons, flowers and fireworks.

Geraldine did not hesitate to accept and emotionally hugged the Liverpool player, who knelt down in the middle of the celebration to perform this act of love that further consolidates the relationship of the couple who have been together for several years.

Luis Díaz arrived in the city of Barranquilla on Thursday afternoon to play this Saturday in Sebastián Viera’s farewell match, who says goodbye to Junior after 12 years. Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, Luis Fernando Muriel and Giovanni Hernández, among other Colombian soccer stars, will also be at the meeting.

The peasant continues to enjoy his vacations and spending time with his family before returning to England, where he will wear the number 7 number for the first time once he arrives in Europe.

