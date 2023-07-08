Home » Long live love! Luis Díaz proposed to Geraldine Ponche
News

Long live love! Luis Díaz proposed to Geraldine Ponche

by admin
Long live love! Luis Díaz proposed to Geraldine Ponche

During his vacations in Barranquilla, Atlántico, Guajiro soccer player Luis Díaz proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his children, Geraldine Ponce in the middle of a birthday party with balloons, flowers and fireworks.

Read also: Luis Díaz’s girlfriend told intimacies of her new life in England

Geraldine did not hesitate to accept and emotionally hugged the Liverpool player, who knelt down in the middle of the celebration to perform this act of love that further consolidates the relationship of the couple who have been together for several years.

Luis Díaz arrived in the city of Barranquilla on Thursday afternoon to play this Saturday in Sebastián Viera’s farewell match, who says goodbye to Junior after 12 years. Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, Luis Fernando Muriel and Giovanni Hernández, among other Colombian soccer stars, will also be at the meeting.

Do not stop reading: Come home! Luis Díaz will be at Sebastián Viera’s farewell in Barranquilla

The peasant continues to enjoy his vacations and spending time with his family before returning to England, where he will wear the number 7 number for the first time once he arrives in Europe.

See also  On 11 September, the Red Cross collects school materials to donate

You may also like

Exploring the Historic Zangshu Pavilion: A Journey into...

Performance tuning on Azure SQL Managed Instance: You...

Kurram land conflict: ceasefire after four deaths

Jet launches strategy to increase sales

Rescue helicopter landed – swimming accident at Stubenbergsee:...

Subsidies in Ukraine 2023 – How to determine...

The Attorney General dismissed and disqualified for 8...

LNG terminal in the port of Mukran: MV...

“Hope Agreement” between Rotary and Nilüfer Municipality –...

69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator Attack in South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy