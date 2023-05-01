Home » ‘Lucho’ Díaz returned to scoring in England
'Lucho' Díaz returned to scoring in England

In a great game, as the English Premier League always shows, Liverpool defeated Tottenham 4-3 at home, who lost it 0-3 and went on to equalize it 3-3 in substitution but a minute later the reds scored the fourth definitive to add three points. One of those who scored for Liverpool was Luis Díaz at minute five of the initial part, which unleashed his uncontrollable joy, accompanied by tears in his eyes, all after having overcome the extensive injury in October 2022.

When was Díaz’s last goal?

The last time the Colombian had scored a goal with his team was on September 7 last year in a UEFA Champions League match, where Liverpool suffered a heavy blow when they lost 4-1 to Napoli in Italy. That day Luis Díaz scored the only goal for his team, shortly before the injury suffered. This is how, after having been a substitute and playing a few minutes against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, the coach once again gave the Colombian confidence to be a starter and the peasant responded in the best way by returning with a goal.

Díaz was substituted at minute 63, being replaced by Diogo Jota and in this way, he has accumulated four goals this season, after the goals scored against Crystal Palace, two against Bournemouth and the one against Tottenham yesterday. For his part, the Colombian Davinson Sánchez was a substitute and did not add minutes.

Given:

Liverpool sits fifth in the Premier League with 56 points, while Tottenham is sixth with 54.

