Home News Lyudmila Kichenok marries tennis coach Stanislav Khmarskyi – photo
News

Lyudmila Kichenok marries tennis coach Stanislav Khmarskyi – photo

by admin
Lyudmila Kichenok marries tennis coach Stanislav Khmarskyi – photo

One of the most successful Ukrainian tennis players Lyudmila Kichenok, who won a prestigious tournament in Estonia with her twin sister Nadia, is getting married. At least a 30-year-old athlete from Dnipro posted a photo on her Instagram with a wedding ring on her finger.

“A day to remember” — Lyudmila signed the photo in the story.

At the same time, the tennis player noted the account of 38-year-old Stas Khmarsky — her coach and boyfriend, or rather her future husband, who once worked with Oleksandr Dolgopolov and Elena Ostapenko, and now trains Marta Kostyuk.

Lyudmila Kichenok with her lover

By the way, Lyudmila’s sister, Nadiya Kichenok, has been married to the son of tennis official Anatoly Lashkul for two years.

It should be noted that these days Lyudmila Kichenok is in Antalya, Turkey, where the Ukrainian national team is preparing for the Billie Jean King Cup match against the Czech Republic (matches will be held on April 14–15).

We will remind that the semi-finalist of “Roland Garros”-2022 and Wimbledon-2022 Lyudmila Kichenok is the first racket of Ukraine and the eighth in the world doubles ranking, the champion of eight WTA doubles tournaments. She also has 28 ITF titles in doubles and six in singles. in her career, the tennis player earned more than 1.8 million dollars.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Oleksandr Zinchenko, a football player of the Ukrainian national team, proposed to Vlada Sedan wearing family underwear.

Photo Jimmie48, Instagram

263

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  Multi-point connection | Reporter observation: Russia-Ukraine video negotiation attracts attention_Xinhua News Agency_Peskov_Podoljak

You may also like

Bojayá: $1,351 million for sports centers in two...

Morgan Stanley’s insider tip: Cloud shares with a...

The creation of United Petroleo Corp and its...

A hippopotamus caused a spectacular accident on the...

[Damei Guangdong]Juicy lychees bring prosperity to Maoming!​ The...

Potatoes and fruit for over a hundred euros

Choose must-see but cheap places to visit on...

A teenager is violently murdered in Yopal –...

Lamborghini purchase in a snack car park: man...

Approved in the first debate the reform project...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy