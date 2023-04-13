One of the most successful Ukrainian tennis players Lyudmila Kichenok, who won a prestigious tournament in Estonia with her twin sister Nadia, is getting married. At least a 30-year-old athlete from Dnipro posted a photo on her Instagram with a wedding ring on her finger.

“A day to remember” — Lyudmila signed the photo in the story.

At the same time, the tennis player noted the account of 38-year-old Stas Khmarsky — her coach and boyfriend, or rather her future husband, who once worked with Oleksandr Dolgopolov and Elena Ostapenko, and now trains Marta Kostyuk.

Lyudmila Kichenok with her lover

By the way, Lyudmila’s sister, Nadiya Kichenok, has been married to the son of tennis official Anatoly Lashkul for two years.

It should be noted that these days Lyudmila Kichenok is in Antalya, Turkey, where the Ukrainian national team is preparing for the Billie Jean King Cup match against the Czech Republic (matches will be held on April 14–15).

We will remind that the semi-finalist of “Roland Garros”-2022 and Wimbledon-2022 Lyudmila Kichenok is the first racket of Ukraine and the eighth in the world doubles ranking, the champion of eight WTA doubles tournaments. She also has 28 ITF titles in doubles and six in singles. in her career, the tennis player earned more than 1.8 million dollars.

