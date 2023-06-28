Majestic parade of the BAMBUCO Departmental Reign

In traditional costume and in some beautiful floats, the 19 candidates for the Departmental Reign of Bambuco traveled the official route of the Festival of San Juan and San Pedro in Neiva.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, THIS IS HOW THE FESTIVAL GOES

By: Walder Padilla.

On a sunny afternoon, the parade in peasant costume of the candidates of the Bambuco Departmental Reign in Neiva took place. The 19 young ladies looked beautiful in their outfits and hairstyles.

The float that led this important parade was in which the Departmental Queen of Bambuco 2022, Valentina Muñoz Samboni, accompanied by the Popular Queen of Bambuco 2023 Laiyi Alerxandra Cheen Narváez. The design of this float was the work of the craftsman Carlos Eduardo Franco, called ‘La Zanquirucia’.

Next we were able to appreciate the ‘Myths and Legends’ troupe, the Atahualpa Dance studio and the Los Alegres musical band.

In the float called ‘The drums rumble’ by maestro Ferney Díaz, we observe Miss Altamira, María Paula Calderón Cuellar, accompanied by the Los Pinderos de Palermo comparsa, the Lgtbi Libre Expresión Artistic Group and the La Sanjuanera Musical Band.

For her part, Miss Campoalegre, Lorendy Fernanda Flórez Murcia, was in the float called Viva El San Pedro, by the artisan Elí Vargas. She was accompanied by the comparsas Las Brujotas de Otas, the rhythm dances Academia de Baile and Arte El Caguan, but of course the music with the Bambuquera band could not be missing.

Miss Colonia Opita Afro, Jhuliana Encarnación Angulo, paraded in the float called LA Guabina Huilense by Ángel Sebasstian Bucheli. The troupe of the FEI Foundation “Family, Environment, Individual” and the Tello Music Band accompanied her on this tour.

La Colonia Opita in Bogotá, with Laura Sophia Falla Tafúr was present in the float ‘Viva Nuestro Festival’ by Jaime Cardozo. She was compared to the comparsa La Madre Agua de Obra Negra, the Academia Estudio de Arte BDX and the musical band of Tello.

Miss Agrado, Johana Andrea Puentes Conde, paraded in the float La Zanquirucia, Miss Garzón, Valeria Álvarez Palechor, had the Retumban Las Tamboras float, while Miss Giant, Laura Dayanna Cabrera Cuenca, paraded in the Río Neiva float.

Next we observed Miss Íquira, Diushayu Capaz Cuchillo, in the Camino por la Paz float, Miss La Plata, Juanita Rodríguez Fajardo, wore the Alma del Huila float and Miss Neiva, Eypryl Daniela Gonzales Conde, the float You will take me with you.

Other candidates who enjoyed the parade were Miss Neiva, Eypryl Daniela Gonzales Conde with her Retumban Las Tamboras float, Miss Pitalito, Liz Mariana Claros Peña danced on the Guabina Huilense float and Miss Rivera, Dajhanna Katherin Cardoso Calderón enjoyed on the float called Royal Road.

The music, the troupes alluding to representative characters from Huila, as well as the myths and legends were not lacking in this parade.

Miss San Agustín, Valentina Barrera Ramírez paraded in the El Barcino float, Miss Tarqui, Luisa Fernanda Santofimio Díaz paraded in the El Sabor de la Mistela float and Miss Teruel, Mariana Del Pilar Cerquera Vargas in the Drums of Pacandé float.

The tour was closed by Miss Tesalia, María Camila Capera Leal in the Ojo al Toro float, Miss Villavieja, Luna Hasbleidy Tovar Zamora in the Rumba Opita float and Miss Yaguará, Daniela Sánchez Cerquera with her The Ambassador of India float.

The traditional parade of beautiful women and handsome men was also highly anticipated by those attending this parade.