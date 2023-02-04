In the distance, this man yelled at the uniformed officers from Tello, Huila: “They are not too tough, come and catch up with me.”

In the midst of actions carried out by the patrols of the quadrant in the municipality of Tello, they managed to capture a subject with 25 marijuana cigarettes, the individual challenged the police officers, indicating from a distance that they could not capture him: “they lack eggs to catch me , without they are very boorracos come and reach me…”, after his immanent capture he began to cry.

The capture in flagrante occurred at a time when the community alerted to the presence of this subject, presumably with marijuana that he had acquired in this sector that leads to the village of San Andrés de Tello.

The subject was made available to the judicial authorities for drug trafficking. In turn, Colonel Gustavo Camargo Romero indicated that the community is fundamental in the police action against crime, he assured that thanks to this timely call the individual could be captured for drug trafficking.