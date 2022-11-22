The Delegated Authority on Information and Security Services, Alfredo Mantovano, confirms “full confidence in the Director of Dis, Ambassador Elisabetta Belloni, in the face of the declarations made yesterday by Senator Matteo Renzi”. The Authority also recalls that “the opposition to state secrecy was confirmed by the Prime Minister in June 2022 and that it took place during the course of investigations by the judicial authority, in relation only to the need to protect the functionality of Services, and to avoid the risk of violating the necessary confidentiality. The state secret was also communicated at the time to its own institutional sphere, constituted by Copasir, in accordance with the law».

Guest of Non è l’Arena on La7, Matteo Renzi had returned to the story of the meeting with the manager of services Marco Mancini in a motorway restaurant. On the case, in the book The monster, the leader of IV writes “it made me less laughing to have learned that the services opposed the state secret when Belloni’s testimony was requested”. In the passage, read in the studio by Massimo Giletti, Renzi had explained: «The state secret on Ustica can be explained, the state secret on the autogrill is less explained. This autogrill story doesn’t add up to me, meeting Mancini wasn’t a problem, he met Conte, Salvini… Mancini is authorized for that type of meeting. I wonder what fits the state secret with the autogrill?». «I know – Renzi insists – that the secret of state was opposed by Dr. Belloni four months ago, the same person I eliminated from the race for the Quirinale. I waged a battle against Elisabetta Belloni at the Quirinale in a very transparent way, a political battle because in my opinion whoever is at the top of the services cannot go to the Quirinale. What happened next, anyone will be able to ask questions…».