Mantua, in Viadana written by the No Vax on the headquarters of the CGIL: “Nazi trade unions”

Writings traced in red spray paint: “Nazi unions”, followed by the circled W symbol, which has long been a reminder of the No Vax galaxy. The windows of the CGIL headquarters in Viadana, in the province of Mantua, were targeted.

The headquarters of the union is located in via Aroldi, not far from the city center, and the writings were found this morning. Another sign, “criminal trap”, was also traced on one of the windows, even if it is incomplete, as if the perpetrators of the raid have left the work incomplete, perhaps disturbed by the passage of someone.

Only a few weeks ago similar writings appeared in Bologna and on the headquarters of the CISL and CGIL trade unions in Rimini: also in this case the double V circled and the words: “Nazi unions. Co2 plus digital identity, criminal trap”.

