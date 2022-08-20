It is the 179th day of war in Ukraine. The headquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea in Crimea was attacked by a drone. The news, reported by the governor of the Russian administration of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, is added to that of the other explosions that have occurred in Crimea in recent weeks and arrives on the day of the appointment of the new commander of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov .

And Moscow, increasingly in difficulty on the entire southern front, responds by denouncing the Ukrainians of using chemical agents against the occupying troops in Zaporizhzhia. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there is evidence that some soldiers returning from the mission in the Zaporizhzhia region were “poisoned” with a “botulinum toxin”. An advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry responded to the allegations, stating that the poisoning may have been caused by eating expired canned meat.

On the wheat issue, on the other hand, Russia received an assist from the UN. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has launched an appeal for exports of “Russian food and fertilizers that are not subject to sanctions” to be released. Guterres’ goal is to contain the food crisis which is affecting Africa above all.

Meanwhile, Estonia has announced that it will propose to the European Commission the adoption of an eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Updates hour by hour

00.49 – Russian sources: Dugin was supposed to travel with his daughter

According to RT, it would be the same Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher and political scientist, the man with his hands in his hair seen in the videos shot at the scene of the explosion. Daria Dugina was 30 years old. According to the Daily Mail, which cites Russian sources, the two, returning from a public event, should have traveled in the same car, but Dugin would have taken another vehicle at the last minute.

00.14 – Media: car with Dugin’s daughter blows up in Moscow

A car driven by the daughter of “Putin’s ideologist” Oleksandr Dugin, Daria, blew up near the village of Velyki Vyazomi, on the outskirts of Moscow. Ukrainska Pravda writes it, citing Russian media. Tass herself writes that “a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded near the village of Velyki Vyazomy, on the outskirts of Moscow. The driver is dead, the police inform. According to some mass media, the daughter of Oleksandr Dugin Daria is the person who died in the explosion ». Numerous images and videos of the explosion site circulate on Twitter. For some, Dugin himself would have been the target.

00.01 – Albania, 2 Russians and a Ukrainian arrested who secretly entered an arms factory: suspected of espionage

A man and a woman with a Russian passport, MZ 24 and ST, a woman of 33, together with a man with a Ukrainian passport, FT, 25, were arrested this evening in Albania after attempting to break into a factory. weapons of the Albanian army, in Gramsh, about 80 kilometers south-east of Tirana. According to a statement from the Albanian Ministry of Defense, one of the military guards of the factory would have noticed a civilian inside the plant who was taking pictures. After notifying the superior of him, the two tried to stop him, but the young TS attacked them with a numbing spray. Despite this, they managed to stop him as he tried to escape. The police then arrested the other Russian citizen and the Ukrainian, who were in the vicinity of the factory. The two soldiers attacked were then urgently transferred to a specialized hospital in Tirana, due to the temporary loss of sight. According to the health ministry, they are in stable condition. At the moment there are no details on the real goal of the three, who would have entered the country with a sports car with Ukrainian registration plates. To shed light on the matter, in addition to the prosecutor’s office, the anti-terrorism units and the army intelligence services are also engaged. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the three individuals are “suspected of espionage”. During the summer holidays Albania is visited by many Russian and Ukrainian tourists. The Gramsh military base is more than 70 kilometers from the beaches.

