[The Epoch Times, October 9, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Lin Cenxin and Yi Ru interviewed and reported) Recently, many colleges and universities in Shanghai have been banned. Nucleic acid investigations were carried out across the city, causing public grievances. Some Shanghai residents said that as the epidemic heats up and the authorities’ control has been upgraded, they have already started to prepare food to prevent the lockdown from coming again.

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics green code was quarantined online complaints

A netizen posted late at night on October 8 that Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, Tongji University, Songjiang University Town, and Fudan University’s Fenglin Campus were successively closed and charged. After three days of closure, many students quickly packed their luggage and left quickly.

According to the official report, there were 2 asymptomatic infections in Yangpu District, Shanghai, one of which was at No. 100 Wudong Road, namely Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Some students exposed online. On October 7th, they said that the school would be closed. The epidemic prevention department did not understand the close connection and sub-close connection. A group of people were pulled to the container isolation point under the condition of green code. Students are worried that the centralized isolation accommodation environment does not meet the isolation conditions, and they complain online.

Shanghai Jiaotong University asks students to return to dormitory for isolation

The reporter called Shanghai University of Finance and Economics on October 9, but the main duty room could not be connected, and the Academic Affairs Office was unanswered.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University reported that some close-contact students in the dormitory were taken away for isolation, and other secondary-close students were isolated in the dormitory. The notice requires that “students who are on campus and in Shanghai (not on campus) and who do not have a fixed place in Shanghai return to the building as soon as possible.”

On the morning of the 9th, a video circulated on the Internet. A woman said that when the epidemic broke out in Jiaotong University in March, she had been under lockdown for a long time before she returned to the community and was quarantined again. She questioned, “I just came back, I just came back from isolation, I have nothing with him at all. Any contact, then why am I overweight.”

Ms. Xu from Minhang District, Shanghai said on the 9th that she had just reposted the video this morning, and the woman’s emotions were sympathetic, “Everyone is disgusted now, we do nucleic acid once every 3 days, and the throat hurts. I feel that the virus will not kill us, but these actions will kill us, and it will not work if you don’t do it, you can’t get out of the house, you can’t get in the car.”

Mr. Wang, a resident of Shanghai, told The Epoch Times on the 9th, “I just saw this video this morning. It’s so pitiful! I want to take her to quarantine. Anyway, she said that she has been blocked, she will be blocked when she comes back, and she will be blocked when she goes.”

Disney suspends float parade

Many schools in Minhang District, Shanghai have suspended physical classes due to the footprints of close contacts, requiring close contacts and sub-close contacts to be isolated, involving a total of 81 schools.

The Shanghai Disneyland parade has been suspended due to lack of performers. The official website of Shanghai Disney Resort announced that due to the need for some employees to comply with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, the experience of some tourists will be temporarily or reduced from now on, the Donald Duck Halloween Parade, some attractions and live entertainment performances will be suspended, and the daytime float parade will be in a reduced form. render.

Ms. Xu of Minhang District said that many buildings in the urban area have been closed, but the entire epidemic is not transparent, which is questionable. “Who knows if it’s true or not? Now I really doubt where these viruses came from. It’s sunny here and there for a while. What’s going on?” Find us, we are all living in prison.”

Ms. Huang, a Shanghai citizen, told The Epoch Times on the 9th that many communities have begun to isolate people again, including the area near KTV in Putuo District, where cluster infections broke out not long after Shanghai was lifted. isolated”.

Five types of people are listed as red code citizens: making people panic

Shanghai officials have also recently increased control, including “preliminarily positive, mixed positive persons”, “confirmed cases, asymptomatic infections, suspected cases”, “close contacts, close contacts”, “undergoing centralized or home isolation”. Five categories of people, including those entering the country under medical observation, and those with a history of living in high school risk areas, are listed as “red codes”.

Some netizens said that, to put it bluntly, this policy is to clear zero. “The virus is not cleared, and the economy is cleared first. Normal people don’t want to live such an inhuman life, unless your work is drought and floods to guarantee income.” Another netizen said, “I just want to know when this kind of closure will be closed. Is it a head?”

Ms. Huang said that the official purpose is to control the common people. “Actually, the symptoms are milder than a cold, so it is completely unnecessary. It is close to the (20th National Congress) meeting, and we are all under control. This is the goal.” “The common people in China. It’s really hard to express!”

Mr. Wang said that in order to complete the task, the authorities recklessly included close contacts, positive people, and asymptomatic people in the red code, and even if there is a so-called intersection of time and space, walking by is also considered close contact, “Anyway, he said that you are a red code. A code is a red code, saying that you are asymptomatic, that is, asymptomatic, you can’t prove whether you have it or not, and the common people are lambs to be slaughtered.”

Mr. Wang said that the virus itself is not terrible, but it has made people panic, and it looks like it is about to collapse. “I have already started preparations, rice and noodles have been prepared, because I can’t tell what’s going on now, it’s very troublesome anyway.”

