This week, the temperature rise in most parts of my country will continue. The eastern part of Northwest China, the Yellow River and the south of the Yangtze River will be as warm as March or even early April, and some areas may break the highest temperature record for the same period. However, today and tomorrow (January 4th to 5th), there will be severe haze in parts of North China, Huanghuai and other places, and precautions must be taken. In terms of precipitation, today and tomorrow, there will still be cloudy and rainy weather in the southwest region, and local snowfall in northern Xinjiang will be relatively strong.

Many places in my country will be warm enough to break records. Some areas in North China, Huanghuai and other places have severe haze

At the beginning of 2023, my country’s cold air is weak, and the temperature in various places has gradually got rid of the previous low state and started to warm up. This week, the temperature rise will continue in most parts of my country, and the cumulative increase in the highest temperature will reach 6-10°C, and the increase in some areas will exceed 10°C. The line with the highest temperature of 10°C gradually moved north to the southern part of North China, and the area with the highest temperature above 20°C expanded northward to parts of Hubei and Anhui.

The eastern part of Northwest China, the Yellow River and the south of the Yangtze River will be as warm as March or even early April. Around the 8th, some areas in Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Gansu, Henan, Hubei and other places may break the highest temperature record for the same period. In cities such as Hefei on the 8th at 18°C ​​and Wuhan on the 8th at 21°C, the minor cold is as warm as the vernal equinox. Among them, Wuhan may also break the local record for the warmest in early January.

During the warming process, low-visibility weather such as fog and haze has increased in parts of North China, Huanghuai and other places. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today and tomorrow, the atmospheric diffusion conditions in central and southern North China, central and western Huanghuai, Fenwei Plain, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and western Jiangnan will be poor, with light to moderate haze. There is heavy haze in some areas. This morning, there was heavy fog in parts of western Shandong, northwestern and southeastern Henan, Guanzhong in Shaanxi, southern Jiangsu, and southern Sichuan Basin, and local visibility was less than 200 meters. When traveling in fog and haze, please pay attention to traffic safety and take good health protection.

Although most of our country is dominated by warming, from the 5th to the 6th, there will be a short-term cooling in Northeast China and North China, accompanied by 4-6 level winds and 7-8 level gusts. Affected by the cold air, the diffusion conditions in North China, Huanghuai and other places improved on the 6th, and the fog and haze weather weakened and dissipated.

There will still be a lot of precipitation in the southwestern region today and tomorrow, and there will be heavy snowfall in the northern part of Xinjiang

In terms of precipitation, my country’s rain and snow mainly occurred in the southwestern region and northern Xinjiang yesterday. Monitoring showed that there were light to moderate snowfalls in Altay, Tacheng, Xinjiang, and southeastern Gansu.

Today and tomorrow, there will still be cloudy and rainy weather in the southwest region, and local snowfall in northern Xinjiang is relatively strong, sometimes as heavy as a blizzard. The day after tomorrow, the precipitation in the southwest and northwest will decrease significantly, and there will be rain and snow in parts of the central and southern parts of the northeast.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, and southeastern Qinghai. (10-13mm). There was light rain in parts of western Hubei, Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, central and western Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, Guangxi, eastern Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow in parts of northern Xinjiang and other places. Among them, parts of Altay, Tacheng and other places in Xinjiang will have heavy snow (10-12 mm). There was light rain in parts of the southeastern Sichuan Basin, central and southern Chongqing, Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, northern Guangxi, eastern Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, southern Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, and southern Sichuan Plateau. Among them, parts of northern Xinjiang and eastern Liaoning will have heavy snow (10 ~14mm). There was light rain in parts of southwestern Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, central and eastern Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island.

Today and tomorrow, there will be rainy and snowy weather in parts of the southwest and northern Xinjiang. Please pay attention to traffic safety when traveling. In particular, the local snowfall in northern Xinjiang is relatively strong, accompanied by strong winds. It is necessary to be alert to wind blowing snow to prevent adverse effects of snowfall on agriculture, animal husbandry, transportation and other aspects.

