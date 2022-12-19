Guide: Recently, many places have been predicting the arrival of the peak of the local epidemic.

Many places predict the peak of the epidemic infection in January next year

According to the calculations of multiple epidemic research models at home and abroad, the first wave of the epidemic in Zhejiang is expected to reach its peak around mid-January next year, which coincides with the Lunar New Year, and the epidemic will accelerate its spread along with population movement.

Previously, Jiangxi, Shandong, Zhejiang Hangzhou, Henan Zhengzhou and many other places have revealed the peak time of the epidemic, and all of them will be concentrated in January next year:

Jiangxi – The next wave of epidemic peaks in the province will arrive at the end of December this year and early January next year, reaching peaks around the Spring Festival.

Shandong——Dong Liang, head of the medical treatment expert team of the Shandong Provincial Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Handling Headquarters, said, “I expect it to be in January next year. In addition, cities are more densely populated than rural areas, and the peak of the epidemic in rural areas will be relatively later. .”

Hangzhou, Zhejiang—Many industry insiders predict that the first peak of the epidemic in Hangzhou is very likely to come in mid-to-late January next year. Some experts also pointed out that human intervention will have a certain deviation in the arrival time of the peak.

Cangnan County, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province—Industry insiders predict that the peak of the first wave of epidemics in Cangnan is very likely to arrive in mid-to-late January next year (around the Spring Festival), and human intervention will have a certain deviation in the arrival time of the peak.

Zhengzhou, Henan — According to many surveys and forecasts on the Internet, the threshold for the first wave of infections in Zhengzhou was on December 15, the threshold for the second wave was on December 20, and the peak time was on January 15.

Nearly 80% of infected people in Zhejiang are young and middle-aged

Zhejiang announced three characteristics of the current epidemic:

First, nearly 80% of the infected population has become young and middle-aged. Although vulnerable groups such as the “old and the young” account for only 7.4%, experts judge that as the epidemic develops, it will gradually increase in the future.

Second, more than 98% of the cases were mild and asymptomatic, and there were no severe cases or deaths.

The third is that the popular strains are mainly Omicron BA.5.2 and BF.7, and no strains such as XBB and BQ.1 have been found yet.

One place requires entering densely populated places to check vaccination certificates

According to the WeChat public account “Yuanzhou Release”, on December 16, the Yuanzhou District Committee held the 39th Standing Committee (Enlarged) meeting in 2022, at which a report on the vaccination status of the new crown virus was heard.

The meeting requested that all townships (streets) should earnestly enhance their sense of urgency and responsibility, do practical and detailed ideological work for the elderly, race against time to speed up the vaccination of the elderly, and resolutely protect the health and safety of the elderly. It is necessary to refine the popular science publicity work, increase the frequency and coverage of publicity, publicize the necessity, safety and effectiveness of vaccination in multiple ways and in multiple ways, eliminate the doubts of the elderly about vaccination, guide the masses to actively vaccinate and take the initiative to achieve “should” Take it all.”

Previously, on December 13, the WeChat public account “Yuanzhou Publishing” published the “Notice on Further Strengthening the New Coronavirus Vaccination” issued by the Yuanzhou District Health Bureau, clearly proposing to comprehensively check the vaccination records.

The Yuanzhou District Health Bureau stated that government agencies, enterprises and institutions, hotels, shopping malls and supermarkets, parks, farmers’ markets, chess and card rooms, elderly activity centers, religious places, cultural places, transportation places, elderly care institutions, medical units, pharmacies, Banks, government service centers and other crowded places should conscientiously fulfill the main responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, strictly implement the “two-code” joint inspection of the epidemic prevention code and the new crown virus vaccination record, and remind those who have no contraindications and have not been vaccinated to get the new crown virus vaccine as soon as possible . If you refuse to be vaccinated without special reasons, you will be restricted from going to crowded places.

The Yuanzhou District Health Bureau also stated that due to the low immunity of children and the elderly, the risk of infection and critical illness is high. Those who have not been vaccinated or have not met the required number of vaccinations should go to community health service centers and township health centers (vaccination points) in each street to receive the new crown vaccine for free. Elderly people with limited mobility can make an appointment for door-to-door service at the local street or social health service center.

(Comprehensive news from China Xiaokang.com, Beiqing.com)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.