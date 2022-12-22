Giorgia Marcato is the new medical director of the Belluno Hospital, Marcello Repele goes to direct the Urology of the Belluno Hospital.

Giorgio Marcato

Born in 1965, originally from Venice and Paduan by adoption, Giorgia Marcato obtained a degree in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Padua, where she subsequently specialized in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and in Community Medicine. After an experience at Ulss 14 Chioggia, Giorgia Marcato served at the University Hospital of Padua from 1996 to 2003, at Ulss 3 Serenissima until 2016 and, finally, at the Veneto Oncological Institute until December 2018. After the he experience at IOV, since 2019 Giorgia Marcato has been working in Azienda Zero, first holding a highly specialized position and then the role of Director of the UOC Sanitary Inspections and Socio-Sanitary (Hygiene discipline and Organization of Hospital Services). In addition to having a vast scientific production to your credit, you have carried out various teaching activities in the degree courses in Health Professions Sciences and Diagnostic Techniques and in Biomedical Laboratory Techniques at the University of Padua. Specifically, for the current academic year, you are teaching the course in Economics and Organization of Health Trusts.

Frame Repels

Marco Repele comes from the University Hospital of Padua, where he has a specific post of specialty in laparoscopic surgery. He was also head of the ultrasound-guided prostate biopsy service and head of the Urodynamics service at the Urology Department of the Sant’Antonio Hospital of Ulss Euganea.

Born in 1972, born in Vicenza and adopted in Padua, Marcello Repele graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Padua, where he then obtained a specialization in Urology and a second level university master’s degree in Andrology. During his experience, he has specialized in the development of minimally invasive urological surgery in various fields. Specifically, he has dealt with minimally invasive surgery for male and female urinary incontinence, endoscopic and videolaparoscopic renal surgery, as well as videolaparoscopic and robot-assisted prostate surgery. He has numerous scientific publications to his credit. In particular, his most recent scientific production concerns bladder neoplasms.