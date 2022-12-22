H2 Interactive announced that the traditional Chinese version of the 2D platform game “Grapple Dog” Nintendo Switch developed by Medallion Games and published by Super Rare Games will be officially listed on the Nintendo eShop in Hong Kong today (December 22). Supported languages ​​are Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and English. It is priced at HK$98 on the Nintendo eShop in Hong Kong. In commemoration of the launch, a 20% discount event will be held one week after the launch.

Grapple Dog is a hilarious 2D pixel art platformer. Play as Pablo the Grappler Puppy to clear all kinds of tricky challenges using the almighty grapple hook!

Game Features

■ Hilarious Action — Jump! swinging! Collect gems! dog! grapple! Run around in a boat! And most exciting of all, petting the puppies!

■ 6 colorful worlds – Sail across the map to explore 6 worlds and 33 levels with tons of hidden collectibles to discover, secret areas to investigate, fancy bosses to conquer, and bonus levels to master

■ Come on, run, grappling dog! — It’s a light-hearted adventure with tons of fun characters to befriend, including Pablo the grappling dog!Accept the quest and set sail with your jovial and fearless adventure buddies to stop the robot overlord Nur from destroying the world

■ Play your way – hone your grappling skills with optional collectibles and the challenging Quick Time Trial mode, or play unrestricted with the many built-in assist tool options – whichever suits you way to have fun

■ Bold and funky — Bold and colorful artwork from pixel art masters keeps Grapple Dog happy and alive from start to finish, plus a funky original soundtrack that keeps ringing

