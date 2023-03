From today until Sunday, April 2, 16 universities from the central zone of the country will compete at the headquarters of the Surcolombiana University, the zone center node in the disciplines of Volleyball, Chess and Rugby. The best will represent the area in the National Grand Final of University Sports.

The informative meeting was held yesterday Wednesday afternoon with the delegates, there are three disciplines that will be in competition; Chess in the masculine and feminine branches, Rugby also in both branches and Volleyball in the masculine and feminine.

“It is important to remember that the Surcolombiana University currently holds the men’s volleyball subtitle, at the university level, since it had not been achieved and it is important to highlight it,” said the director of University Well-being of the USCO, Edgar Cometa.

The node or zone to which the Surcolombiana University belongs, headquarters on this occasion, which is the so-called center, is made up of universities from the departments of; Chocó, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Tolima, Cundinamarca, Caquetá, Putumayo and the host Huila.

“There are nine departments of which 16 universities confirmed their presence, with which no less than 600 people will meet in Neiva, who will be competing, but also boosting the city’s economy,” said Cometa.

Ten athletes will be classified in chess; five ladies and five men, two representatives per branch in the disciplines of volleyball and Rugby.

The ladies will also have competition in the sport of volleyball



The programming will take place from seven in the morning every day with games at the Cesar Eduardo Medina Coliseum of the university in the case of women’s volleyball and the alternate coliseum for the women’s branch with the exception of the games in which Usco acts.

For the Rugby competitions, the stage is set up on the university soccer field and chess will be played in a room set up in the university library on the fourth floor.

The official opening of competitions takes place this Thursday at eight in the morning in the respective venues of the chess and rugby disciplines, while in volleyball a special ceremony is scheduled at 5:30 in the afternoon at the Cesar Eduardo Medina Coliseum. .

The zone will last until noon on Sunday, April 3, when the qualifiers for the national grand final based in Bogotá will be announced.

STUDENT VOLLEYBALL AREA

HIDE NODO CENTRO

NEIVA, MARCH 30 TO APRIL 2, 2023

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D U. DE CUNDINAMARCA FU ANDINA AREA U. DE QUINDIO U. SURCOLOMBIANA UNIT OF IBAGUE UNIT OF CALDAS PEREIRA UT U. DEL TOLIMA U. NATIONAL U. OF THE AMAZON U. OF MANIZALES UT OF CHOCÓ U. GRAN COLOMBIA CORHUILA U. LIBRE DE PEREIRA

DATE: THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2023

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs. EQUIPMENT GROUP SCENERY 1 7:00 AM U. DE CUNDINAMARCA Vs. U. GRAN COLOMBIA A PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 2 8:30 AM U. IBAGUÉ Vs. U. NATIONAL A PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 3 10:00 AM ANDEAN AREA Vs. U. OF THE AMAZON B PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 4 11:30 AM U. OF THE FIFTEEN Vs. CORHUILA C PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 5 1:00 PM U.T. P. Vs. U. OF MANIZALES C PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 6 2:30 PM U. TOLIMA Vs. U. TEC. CHOCO D CESAR E. MEDINA COLISEUM 7 4:00 PM U. SURCOLOMBIANA Vs. U. LIBRE DE PEREIRA D CESAR E. MEDINA COLISEUM 5:30 PM OPENING – CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLISEUM 8 6:00 PM U. DE CUNDINAMARCA U. NATIONAL A PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 9 7:30 PM U. GRAN COLOMBIA UNIT OF IBAGUE A PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM

Chess will also have participation in the masculine and feminine branches.



DATE: FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2023

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs. EQUIPMENT GROUP SCENERY 10 7:00 AM U. SURCOLOMBIANA Vs. U. TEC. CHOCO D PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 11 8:30 AM CORHUILA Vs. U.T. P. C PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 12 10:00 AM U. QUINDIO Vs. U. MANIZALES C CESAR E. MEDINA COLISEUM 13 11:30 AM U. LIBRE DE PEREIRA Vs. U. TOLIMA D CESAR E. MEDINA COLISEUM 14 1:00 PM ANDEAN AREA Vs. UNIT OF CALDAS B PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 15 2:30 PM U. CUNDINAMARCA Vs. UNIT OF IBAGUE A PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 16 4:00 PM U. NATIONAL Vs. U. GRAN COLOMBIA A PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM

DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2023

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs. EQUIPMENT GROUP SCENERY 17 7:00 AM U. OF THE FIFTEEN Vs. U.T. P. C PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 18 8:30 AM U. OF MANIZALES Vs. CORHUILA C PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 19 10:00 AM U. SURCOLOMBIANA Vs. U. TOLIMA D CESAR E. MEDINA COLISEUM 20 11:30 AM U. TEC. CHOCO Vs. U. LIBRE DE PEREIRA D CESAR E. MEDINA COLISEUM 21 1:00 PM UNIT OF CALDAS Vs. U. OF THE AMAZON B PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM

QUARTER FINALS

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs EQUIPMENT KEY SCENERY 22 3:00 PM FIRST VS. OCTAVO KEY TO PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 23 5:00 PM SECOND VS. SEVENTH KEY D PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 24 7:00 PM THIRD VS. SIXTH KEY C PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 25 9:00 PM ROOM VS. QUINTO KEY B PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM

FINALES

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 2, 2023

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs EQUIPMENT SCENERY 26 7:00 AM WINNER KEY TO Vs. WINNER KEY B CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 27 9:00 AM WINNER KEY D Vs. WINNER C KEY CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D U. OF QUINDÍO U. NATIONAL U. SURCOLOMBIANA U. DEL TOLIMA PEREIRA UT ESPINAL ITFIP U. OF THE AMAZON UNIT OF CALDAS UT OF CHOCÓ U. GRAN COLOMBIA U. LIBRE DE PEREIRA U. DE CUNDINAMARCA UNIT OF IBAGUE CORHUILA U. OF MANIZALES FU ANDINA AREA

DATE: THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2023

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs. EQUIPMENT GROUP SCENERY 1 7:00 AM U. QUINDIO Vs. U. IBAGUÉ A CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 2 8:30 AM U. DEL TOLIMA Vs. UNIT OF CALDAS D CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 3 10:00 AM U. SURCOLOMBIANA Vs. U. LIBRE DE PEREIRA C CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 4 11:30 AM U. CUNDINAMARCA Vs. ANDEAN AREA D CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 5 1:00 PM ITFIP – ESPINAL Vs. U. GRAN COLOMBIA B CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 6 2:30 PM U. NATIONAL Vs. CORHUILA B PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 7 4:00 PM U.T. P. Vs. U. TEC. OF CHOCÓ A PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 5:30 PM OPENING – CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLISEUM 8 6:00 PM U. SURCOLOMBIANA Vs. U. OF MANIZALES C CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 9 7:30 PM U. OF THE AMAZON Vs. U. LIBRE DE PEREIRA C CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM

DATE: FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2023

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs. EQUIPMENT GROUP SCENERY 10 7:00 AM ANDEAN AREA VS. UNIT OF CALDAS D CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 11 8:30 AM U. OF MANIZALES Vs. U. OF THE AMAZON C CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 12 10:00 AM U. TEC. CHOCO Vs. U. IBAGUÉ A PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 13 11:30 AM U. NATIONAL Vs. U. GRAN COLOMBIA B PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 14 1:00 PM CORHUILA Vs. ITFIP – ESPINAL B CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 15 2:30 PM U. LIBRE DE PEREIRA Vs. U. OF MANIZALES C CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 16 4:00 PM U. SURCOLOMBIANA Vs. U. OF THE AMAZON C CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 17 5:30 PM U. TOLIMA Vs. U. CUNDINAMARCA D CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 18 7:00 PM U. OF THE FIFTEEN Vs. U.T. P. A CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM

DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2023

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs. EQUIPMENT GROUP SCENERY 19 7:00 AM U. TOLIMA Vs. ANDEAN AREA D CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 20 8:30 AM U. IBAGUÉ Vs. UT.P. A CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 21 10:00 AM U. NATIONAL Vs. ITFIP – ESPINAL B PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 22 11:30 AM U. GRAN COLOMBIA Vs. CORHUILA B PHYSICAL EDUCATION GYM 23 1:00 PM U. QUINDIO Vs. U. TEC. CHOCO A CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 24 2:30 PM UNIT OF CALDAS Vs. U. CUNDINAMARCA D CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM

QUARTER FINALS

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs EQUIPMENT KEY SCENERY 25 4:30 PM FIRST Vs. OCTAVO KEY TO CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 26 6:30 PM SECOND Vs. SEVENTH KEY D CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 27 8:30 PM THIRD Vs. SIXTH KEY C CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 28 10:30 PM ROOM Vs. QUINTO KEY B CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM

FINALES

DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 2, 2023

# HOUR EQUIPMENT Vs EQUIPMENT SCENERY 29 11:00 AM WINNER KEY TO Vs. WINNER KEY B CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM 30 01:00 PM WINNER KEY D Vs. WINNER C KEY CÉSAR EDUARDO MEDINA COLOSSEUM

Rugby is a new discipline that is growing in Colombia.



Chess

The science sport will be played in the Blitz or rapid modality to nine rounds and classic to six rounds.

Tiebreakers: • Particular result (option 11 of the Swiss-Manager) (If applicable).

• Buchholz (Swiss-Manager option 37) (games that do not count as zero; games not played: Count as a game against a virtual opponent; do not score own points).

• Greater number of Victories (Option 68 Swiss-Manager). • Performance (Swiss-Manager Option 60; Elo Fide, National Elo, default value)