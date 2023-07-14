Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Marcel Schmidts (right) will play for the Stuttgarter Kickers in the future. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Press photo Baumann

The Stuttgarter Kickers are back in the regional league. In our news blog we keep the fans of the Blues up to date with the latest news about coach Mustafa Ünal’s team.

The Stuttgarter Kickers are back in the Regionalliga Südwest after five long years in the Oberliga. Coach Mustafa Ünal’s team wants to play a good role there. The core of the promotion team remains with the Blues – the Degerlochers have, among others, goalkeeper Felix Dornebusch (previously VfB Oldenburg/3rd league), Sinan Tekerci (SV Elversberg/3rd league) or striker Niklas Antlitz (FC-Astoria Walldorf/ Regionalliga) can present interesting newcomers.

Here in this news blog we supply you with the latest developments around the kickers. Who is out for the upcoming game? Is a player banned? What is Ünal planning? What’s up with the opponent? What of the league competitors? Find out here.

The current squad

Tor Ramon Castellucci, Maximilian Otto, Felix Dornebusch (new signing from VfB Oldenburg), Leon Neaime (new signing from their own U19).

Defense Malte Moos, David Kammerbauer, Denis Zagaria, Marian Riedinger (will be out longer due to a cruciate ligament rupture), Niklas Kolbe, Paul Polauke, Cedric Guarino, Oguzhan Kececi.

Midfield Luigi Campagna, Nico Blank, Leon Maier, Torben Hohloch, Lukas Kiefer, Sinan Tekerci (new signing from SV Elversberg), Christian Mauersberger (new signing from SGV Freiberg), Jonas Kohler, Philipp Seemann, Marko Pilic (all from their own U19s on).

Sturm Loris Maier, Kevin Dicklhuber, Konrad Riehle, David Braig, Halim Eroglu, Flamur Berisha, Daniel Kalajdzic (last in Austria with second division team Grazer AK), Rafael Terpsiadis (new signing from their own U19), David Stojak (new signing from FC Wangen), Niklas Antlitz (new signing from FC Astoria Walldorf)