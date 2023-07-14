Home » Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue
News

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

by admin
Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Marcel Schmidts (right) will play for the Stuttgarter Kickers in the future. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Press photo Baumann

The Stuttgarter Kickers are back in the regional league. In our news blog we keep the fans of the Blues up to date with the latest news about coach Mustafa Ünal’s team.

Share this article

The Stuttgarter Kickers are back in the Regionalliga Südwest after five long years in the Oberliga. Coach Mustafa Ünal’s team wants to play a good role there. The core of the promotion team remains with the Blues – the Degerlochers have, among others, goalkeeper Felix Dornebusch (previously VfB Oldenburg/3rd league), Sinan Tekerci (SV Elversberg/3rd league) or striker Niklas Antlitz (FC-Astoria Walldorf/ Regionalliga) can present interesting newcomers.

Here in this news blog we supply you with the latest developments around the kickers. Who is out for the upcoming game? Is a player banned? What is Ünal planning? What’s up with the opponent? What of the league competitors? Find out here.

The current squad

Tor Ramon Castellucci, Maximilian Otto, Felix Dornebusch (new signing from VfB Oldenburg), Leon Neaime (new signing from their own U19).

Defense Malte Moos, David Kammerbauer, Denis Zagaria, Marian Riedinger (will be out longer due to a cruciate ligament rupture), Niklas Kolbe, Paul Polauke, Cedric Guarino, Oguzhan Kececi.

Midfield Luigi Campagna, Nico Blank, Leon Maier, Torben Hohloch, Lukas Kiefer, Sinan Tekerci (new signing from SV Elversberg), Christian Mauersberger (new signing from SGV Freiberg), Jonas Kohler, Philipp Seemann, Marko Pilic (all from their own U19s on).

Sturm Loris Maier, Kevin Dicklhuber, Konrad Riehle, David Braig, Halim Eroglu, Flamur Berisha, Daniel Kalajdzic (last in Austria with second division team Grazer AK), Rafael Terpsiadis (new signing from their own U19), David Stojak (new signing from FC Wangen), Niklas Antlitz (new signing from FC Astoria Walldorf)

You may also like

Cloud of smoke over Gesmold: Major fire at...

Man kills his own mother for ‘money’, confesses...

Compensated vendors on Avenida Campo Serrano boost the...

Promoting the Modernization of National Governance: Deepening Party...

Short test Voltcraft SEM6000 energy cost measuring device...

Fran Drescher, from “nanny” to trade unionist against...

US Embassy in Cuba Resumes Services Following Power...

PUBLIC TOILET IN GARZON: A DISASTER

Dental analysis provides new insights into population development...

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy