María Auxiliadora exhibits colorful talent in her Internal Sports Days

Students from the Second Year of Basic B were able to dance to the public to the rhythm of Onda Onda. Photo The Mercury


It was impossible to sit still with the energy transmitted by the students of the Second Year of Basic B to the Brazilian rhythm of Onda Onda, from the group Tchaka Bum. The choreography was part of the Internal Sports Days that the María Auxiliadora Salesian Private Educational Unit inaugurated.

Due to the number of students (1,050), the event was held in a double day on Saturday, March 4. In the morning, the students of the Initial Sublevel II, High School, Basic Elementary and Secondary Education squandered talent. In the afternoon, those of Higher Basic Education and Baccalaureate.

Second grade students. The Mercury

The rector, Sister Bertha Pulla, was happy because the weather was not an impediment for the different courses to expose the world‘s cultural richness through very colorful choreographies.

With this type of event, the institution seeks to strengthen interpersonal relationships that have fallen so hard after the COVID-19 pandemic. Sister Bertha recalled that these relationships are forged within her family.

Dance Studio Erika Oleas did a sports dance exhibition together with the Salesians Emily Guillermo and Ariana Suárez. They stood out in the Selective Nacional Puntuable de Baile Latino y Standard that took place in Quito in 2022. Ariana won first place and Emily was fifth in Category F, Youth 1 Ladies.

Erika Oleas together with the students and athletes Emily Guillermo and Ariana Suárez. The Mercury

Sister Bertha maintained that one of the entity’s objectives is to help its students discover their talents in various areas. In this aspect, she highlights the actions of parents because they support their daughters to prepare themselves externally in other areas.

previous articleAnahí Suárez renews the national record in 400 flat meters

