In middle school, when she had just arrived in Italy from Santo Domingo, some comrades bullied her. “Because I was thin and shy, but also because of the color of my skin. But I have had intelligent teachers who have immediately cut off everything in the bud, and the solidarity of the rest of the class. Experiences that have made me what I am now ”.

And now in fact Mariela Nunez, the new Miss Liguria who will go to the final of Miss Italy, a 25-year-old Genoese of Dominican origin, shrugs in front of some unpleasant comments on social networks following her election: reactions that underlined how her beauty would not represent alleged canons national aesthetics.