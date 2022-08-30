Home News Mariela Nunez, Miss Liguria: “Prejudices for my color? Mine is a story of integration”
Mariela Nunez, Miss Liguria: "Prejudices for my color? Mine is a story of integration"

Mariela Nunez, Miss Liguria: “Prejudices for my color? Mine is a story of integration”

In middle school, when she had just arrived in Italy from Santo Domingo, some comrades bullied her. “Because I was thin and shy, but also because of the color of my skin. But I have had intelligent teachers who have immediately cut off everything in the bud, and the solidarity of the rest of the class. Experiences that have made me what I am now ”.

And now in fact Mariela Nunez, the new Miss Liguria who will go to the final of Miss Italy, a 25-year-old Genoese of Dominican origin, shrugs in front of some unpleasant comments on social networks following her election: reactions that underlined how her beauty would not represent alleged canons national aesthetics.

