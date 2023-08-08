Marta Fascina – Calcio will also be at the Berlusconi Trophy

Forza Italia deputy Marta Fascina will also be there tonight at the U-Power Stadium in Monza for the first edition of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy, which will see Monza and AC Milan play in memory of the Cavaliere. For Berlusconi’s fiancée, who will be in the Authority Tribune, this is the first public outing since the death of the former prime minister. In addition to her, Pier Silvio is also expected, Berlusconi’s second son and president of Mediaset, who should give a speech at the end of the game, before the award ceremony on the field of the winner.

The match will take place at 9 pm and first there will also be a performance by the musical group ‘Il Volo’. The fans present will be almost 17 thousand, a sold-out that marks the new record in the history of Monza football. The two teams will take to the field wearing shirts decorated with a special patch, which will be auctioned off. The proceeds will be donated to the Milan Foundation, which will allocate it to an emergency project in Emilia Romagna for the restoration of a training pitch and a playing field of Ac Solarolo, which has about 100 members including 80 boys from the youth sector.

“The Silvio Berlusconi Trophy is the right tribute to Silvio who has always loved the Rossoneri colors – underlined Paolo Scaroni, president of Milan – building with his passion and determination the myth of a legendary club for world football”. Silvio Berlusconi “is the story of Milan and Monza and the conception of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy is the natural consequence – concluded the managing director of Monza Adriano Galliani – we could only celebrate and remember our beloved president in this way”.

